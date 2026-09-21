Brewers Announce Starters for Phillies in Potential Playoff Preview

The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off a very intriguing series on Tuesday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Milwaukee has just six games left in the 2026 regular season. The Brewers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set and then conclude the regular season with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that will wrap up on Sep. 27.

When it comes to the Phillies series, there is a real chance that these two teams see each other once again when the playoffs get here. So, that just adds another layer of intrigue. As things stand right now, the Brewers would have a first-round bye and then face the winner of a Wild Card series between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The earliest they'd face the Phillies right now is in the National League Championship Series, but that could change. The Phillies, Cubs and the Padres are in a wild race in the National League. The Cubs and Padres are 87-69 on the season with the Phillies one game back at 86-70. If the Phillies land one of the top two Wild Card spots, that would move them into Milwaukee's side of the bracket with a potential date in the National League Division Series.

All in all, it's going to be an intriguing series this week, to say the least. Here are the announced starters so far.

Tuesday — Dustin May

Sep 18, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers need Dustin May to get hot. On Sep. 11, May he tossed six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds and struck out six batters while allowing just two base hits. But he followed up by going just 2 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sep. 18. May allowed three runs and struck out four that day. May's stint in Milwaukee hasn't been very smooth. He's had great outings, like the one against the Reds. And then others when he couldn't get guys out. Overall, he has a 5.40 ERA in eight starts. There's no denying the talent, but the Brewers need to get him on track.

Wednesday — Logan Henderson

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Henderson is a star and he has shown that all season to this point. The righty has a 2.51 ERA in 17 starts and a 10-3 record. He has to be Milwaukee's Game 2 starter in a playoff series.

Thursday — TBD

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo during warmups prior the game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are trying to get Kyle Harrison right. On Sunday, he tossed 20 pitches and recorded one out against the Baltimore Orioles. Colton Gordon was recently promoted to the big leagues. This would be a good spot for him to make his team debut.