Brewers Fans May Be Watching Best Team in Franchise History

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers stand alone as the best regular season team in franchise history.

On Sunday, the Brewers set themselves apart as they won their 98th game of the season and set a new franchise record for wins in a campaign in the process.

HISTORY RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES pic.twitter.com/AgDSGJjc9v — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 21, 2026

Milwaukee has built itself into a juggernaut. The Brewers have won four straight National League Central division titles and have become one of the most consistent winners in Major League Baseball in recent memory. While the Brewers may not have the expensive firepower some teams have, this team is special. Brewers manager Pat Murphy summed it up best after the game on Sunday, as shared on X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

The 2026 Brewers Are Historic

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) looks out over the field during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think people don't realize how hard it is for any of the 30 teams to put themselves in this position, and that's what makes me proud of these guys," Murphy said. "We're not the most experienced. We're not the most talented. We're not the 'most' a lot of things. But they're proven they're a team, because it's hard to win Major League games, and to win 98 of them, it tells you there's a team in there. That's why I'm really proud."

Pat Murphy pointed out that 58 players have appeared on the Brewers' active roster so far this season. He was thinking about all of them tonight in the wake of the group's franchise-record 98th win. pic.twitter.com/ad9h8TYrke — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 21, 2026

The 2026 Brewers are special. A lot of this team has been in Milwaukee for a while. A good chunk of the roster set the franchise wins record a year ago in 2025 and has now just broken the mark again. But there's something about this club that arguably makes them even more dangerous than last year's club.

First and foremost, it helps to have the likely NL Cy Young Award winner in Jacob Misiorowski, who has put together the best season for a starter in Milwaukee history. On Sunday, he took the hill and tossed three shutout innings in a shortened outing. This season, he has a league-best 1.86 ERA in 29 starts with 247 strikeouts to his name. Last year he was good. This year he has been otherworldly. That certainly helps.

Plus, of course, the Brewers have guys like Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara in the majors, who didn't get looks last year. Garrett Mitchell has been healthy and great. Jake Bauers has emerged. Jackson Chourio has taken another big step forward. The list goes on and on. This team is better than last year's.

There's also a different vibe around Milwaukee. Last year, the chase for the franchise wins record dominated headlines for weeks as the Brewers approached. Milwaukee was on pace for more, but limped to the finish line. This year, the chase was much more quiet. The Brewers just made franchise history, but this team is playing for more than the franchise wins record. This is a team that's built to make a deep run in the playoffs. Unlike last year, the Brewers are playing some of their best baseball of the season with campaign winding down. This team is focused, hungry and experienced. The franchise wins record is great. But this team can do much more.