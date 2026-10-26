Who's Pitching for the Brewers in Game 3 vs. Rays?

The Milwaukee Brewers had a day off on Sunday, but will be back on the field on Monday night as they chase a commanding three-game lead against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series.

Milwaukee turned to Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 and Logan Henderson in Game 2. Now, with Game 3 here, the expectation is that lefty Robert Gasser will toe the rubber for Milwaukee.

Gasser got the start in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and tossed four innings of one-run ball, to go along with three base hits and three strikeouts. That was the deciding game of the National League Division Series that sent Milwaukee to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robert Gasser Will Take The Hill Again

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee turned to Gasser in Game 3 of the NLCS and he delivered again. That day, he pitched five shutout innings against Los Angeles and allowed just three base hits while striking out three. That day, Milwaukee shocked the baseball world and took a three-game series lead over the Dodgers. Now, he can help the Brewers do the same on Monday night.

With a win, the Brewers will take a three-game lead in the World Series, which no team in baseball history has been able to come back from. If the Brewers were to lose on Monday, then all of a sudden it's more of a series. Right now, the Brewers are in the driver's seat. But the next three games, if necessary, will be played in Tampa Bay. If the Brewers lose on Monday, then they would have just a one-game lead with two more to be played at Tropicana Field.

One thing that the Brewers have shown throughout the playoffs so far is that they don't take their foot off the gas. Milwaukee took care of business against the Padres in just four games. Milwaukee actually suffered its only loss of the playoffs so far in the NLDS. Despite taking control of the NLCS early, they didn't slow down and swept the Dodgers in four games. Now, the Brewers have a two-game lead over Tampa Bay and will turn to Gasser on Monday to try to extend the lead.

Gasser has a 1.00 ERA so far in the playoffs, to go along with a 6-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine innings pitched. Milwaukee needs another big night from him now against Rays starter Freddy Peralta.