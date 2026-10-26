Skip to main content
Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Who's Pitching for the Brewers in Game 3 vs. Rays?

The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to the lefty on the hill on Monday night.
Patrick McAvoy|
Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) reacts after the second inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) reacts after the second inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Milwaukee BrewersTampa Bay Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers had a day off on Sunday, but will be back on the field on Monday night as they chase a commanding three-game lead against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series.

Milwaukee turned to Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 and Logan Henderson in Game 2. Now, with Game 3 here, the expectation is that lefty Robert Gasser will toe the rubber for Milwaukee.

Gasser got the start in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and tossed four innings of one-run ball, to go along with three base hits and three strikeouts. That was the deciding game of the National League Division Series that sent Milwaukee to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robert Gasser Will Take The Hill Again

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser
Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee turned to Gasser in Game 3 of the NLCS and he delivered again. That day, he pitched five shutout innings against Los Angeles and allowed just three base hits while striking out three. That day, Milwaukee shocked the baseball world and took a three-game series lead over the Dodgers. Now, he can help the Brewers do the same on Monday night.

With a win, the Brewers will take a three-game lead in the World Series, which no team in baseball history has been able to come back from. If the Brewers were to lose on Monday, then all of a sudden it's more of a series. Right now, the Brewers are in the driver's seat. But the next three games, if necessary, will be played in Tampa Bay. If the Brewers lose on Monday, then they would have just a one-game lead with two more to be played at Tropicana Field.

One thing that the Brewers have shown throughout the playoffs so far is that they don't take their foot off the gas. Milwaukee took care of business against the Padres in just four games. Milwaukee actually suffered its only loss of the playoffs so far in the NLDS. Despite taking control of the NLCS early, they didn't slow down and swept the Dodgers in four games. Now, the Brewers have a two-game lead over Tampa Bay and will turn to Gasser on Monday to try to extend the lead.

Gasser has a 1.00 ERA so far in the playoffs, to go along with a 6-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine innings pitched. Milwaukee needs another big night from him now against Rays starter Freddy Peralta.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

Home/News Feed