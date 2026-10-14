Brewers Biggest Lineup Change to Make Before NLCS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers will return to the field on Wednesday night hoping to take a commanding three-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

While the first two games were great, Game 3 is even more important. If the Brewers come out on top and take a three-game lead, history will be on Milwaukee's side. Only one team in Major League Baseball has been able to overcome a three-game deficit in the playoffs and that came back in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox taking down the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. A two-game lead is great, but a three-game lead is almost a guarantee.

That's why there are decisions to make still. We made the case that the biggest decision facing Brewers manager Pat Murphy is whether to insert Joey Ortiz and Luis Lara back into the lineup on Wednesday vs. the lefty Blake Snell, despite winning Game 2 without them in the lineup. It's a tough decision, but with just hours to go until Game 3, arguably Milwaukee should insert Lara into the lineup, but keep David Hamilton in for another game, at least to start it and roll with a lineup like this:

The Brewers Should Keep David Hamilton In

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton at press conference prior to game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Brice Turang, 2B

3. William Contreras, C

4. Jake Bauers, 1B

5. Christian Yelich, DH

6. Garrett Mitchell, CF

7. Cooper Pratt, SS

8. Luis Lara, RF

9. David Hamilton, 3B

This is the exact same lineup used in Game 2, aside from Lara coming in to replace Sal Frelick in right field.

The idea of inserting Ortiz into the lineup as another righty against Snell is a good idea and is something we went back and forth on. But in this case, we settled on keeping Hamilton in the lineup because of his speed and Snell's splits. Right-handed batters hit .200 against Snell in the regular season, whereas lefties actually were better with a .209 batting average. Also, Snell's strikeout-to-walk ratio dropped from 4.38 against righties to 2.50 against lefties.

In Game 2, Hamilton was a game-changer. He went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. He got on base at the bottom of the lineup and then opposing pitchers had to worry about him while facing the top of the order. Ortiz has just one hit in the playoffs so far in five games played. Hamilton had more in Game 2 alone.

When it comes to Lara, he's a switch-hitter and drove in the go-ahead run in Game 1. He's electric and would give the Brewers a good matchup.