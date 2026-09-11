Brewers Closing In With 2 Ways to Clinch Playoff Berth vs. Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field and it could very well end up being a special night.

Milwaukee is set to turn to Dustin May on the hill and if things go the Brewers' way, they could become the first team in Major League Baseball this season to clinch a playoff berth. Last year, the Brewers were the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot, and they did so on Sep. 13, 2025. They can do so two days earlier on Friday by simply coming out on top over the Reds in the series opener.

That's it. Win and they're in.

The Brewers Are Close To Clinching

Aug 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Brewers lose on Friday, there is still a chance that they clinch a playoff berth, although it would be a bit more difficult. For the Brewers to clinch a playoff spot without a win on Friday, they would need the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres to both lose, per Sarah Langs of MLB.

Hi hello. The Brewers can clinch a Postseason berth today!



with:

A win

OR

Losses by both AZ AND SD pic.twitter.com/Yj7W6ca8fI — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 11, 2026

The Diamondbacks are set to face off against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The Padres will face off against the San Francisco Giants.

The reason why the Padres and Diamondbacks play a role in the Brewers clinching is because of the fact that they are the two clubs fighting for the final Wild Card spot in the National League right now. The Padres currently have the spot with the Diamondbacks a half-game behind. When it comes to magic numbers around baseball, they are a combination of the number of wins a team needs, or the losses by competitors in the mix.

The Brewers' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is down to one. That is the number to just simply guarantee that they will be in the postseason. Once the Brewers clinch, that guarantees at least the final National League Wild Card spot, even if the Brewers lose every other game from here on out. That's why in this case, the clubs competing for that final spot play a slight role.

The simplest option would be just winning on Friday. Then, you don't have to worry about anyone else. If Milwaukee wins on Friday, it clinches a playoff berth. If it loses, then it needs losses by the Diamondbacks and Padres. If neither scenario happens, then we do the same thing on Saturday.