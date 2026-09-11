Brandon Sproat Demotion Creates Opening for Brewers Rookie

The Milwaukee Brewers are turning from one rookie to another in the bullpen.

Milwaukee recently promoted rookie flamethrower Brandon Sproat after righty Grant Anderson was placed on the Injured List. Unfortunately for the righty, his stint back up in Milwaukee was short-lived. The Brewers announced on Thursday that Sproat was being sent back down to Triple-A after a four-walk outing in his lone appearance since the promotion.

At the time, it wasn't announced who would be replacing Sproat. But now it has been made clear. The Brewers reportedly have recalled righty Garrett Stallings, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Brewers have recalled RHP Garrett Stallings from Class AAA Nashville as the corresponding move for Brandon Sproat," Rosiak wrote.

The Brewers Are Giving Garrett Stallings A Shot

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Garrett Stallings (31) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stallings, like Sproat, is a rookie. He doesn't the same buzz around him, as Sproat, though. Milwaukee acquired Sproat in the offseason blockbuster deal that sent Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers to the New York Mets. Stallings, on the other hand, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels back in 2019 and made his big league debut this season with Milwaukee. The 29-year-old didn't make his professional debut until 2021 in the Baltimore Orioles' organization.

After Stallings was drafted, he didn't take the hill in 2019 after tossing 102 2/3 innings in his final season for the University of Tennessee. Then, the 2020 minor league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, he was traded to the Orioles before ever taking the mound in a professional game.

He was in the Orioles' farm system until 2024, when he was traded to the Brewers. Since then, he has been working his way towards the bigs in Milwaukee. In 2025, he spent the entire season with Triple-A Nashville and logged a 3.99 ERA in 30 appearances, including 15 starts. This season, Stallings has a 3.78 ERA down in Triple-A across 25 outings, including 14 starts. In the majors, he has a 0.00 ERA in four appearances out of the bullpen.

Now, he's going to get another shot to show the Brewers' front office what he can do. The 29-year-old's last appearance in the majors was on Aug. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. That day, he pitched three shutout innings and struck out four. Before that, he pitched in three games in July.

Sproat is down and Stallings is up. Hopefully, the rookie can give Milwaukee a boost with a few weeks to go in the regular season.