Brewers Cut Utility Prospect Eddys Leonard in Surprise Move

The Milwaukee Brewers made a surprising move down in the minors on Thursday.

Milwaukee officially released 25-year-old infielder prospect Eddys Leonard, despite a very solid season down in the minors. Leonard's official MiLB.com account reflects the move and the move was made official on July 16.

It's a bit surprising to see Leonard get cut at this point. Beforehand, he played in 69 games down in Triple-A and slashed .287/.371/.502 with an .873 OPS, 12 homers, 46 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 14 doubles, two triples and 38 runs scored. Leonard played all over the place with Triple-A Nashville before his release. He got time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter in 69 games in Triple-A.

The Brewers Opted To Move On From Eddys Leonard

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eddys Leonard poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard signed with the Brewers on a minor league deal back in November.

The 25-year-old began his professional baseball career in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization back in 2018 and worked his up with the club through the 2022 season. In 2023, Leonard was traded to the Detroit Tigers and made his first trip to Triple-A. In 2024, he bounced between Class-A, High-A and Triple-A. In 2025, he signed with the Atlanta Braves after being released by the Tigers and played in 126 games at the Triple-A level. Then, he joined the Brewers before the 2026 season.

It would be pretty shocking if another club didn't come in and give Leonard a shot now that he's out there for the taking. He's just 25 years old and had a lot of success down in Triple-A before the release. He has gotten some time at the Triple-A level dating back to 2023. While he may no longer be in the Brewers' organization, he is on the doorstep of the big leagues. There are surely clubs out there that could use a utility man prospect with upside.

Again, the move to release Leonard on Thursday comes as a bit surprising. It doesn't change things for the Brewers in the big leagues at all, but it does take a Triple-A depth option off the table, despite the fact that he was playing well.

Hopefully, Leonard is able to find another opportunity in the not-so-distant future. On the other hand, hopefully opening up a spot with Triple-A Nashville leads to some sort of promotion from within, like No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made.