Brewers Budding Star Jesús Made Is Breaking Double-A Pitching

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best overall prospect in baseball right now two steps away from the big leagues, but that should change soon.

Jesús Made has garnered buzz all across the baseball world this season, and rightfully so. Made is just 19 years old and looks like a potential superstar in the making and he just continues to get better and better.

Right now, overall, Made is slashing .286/.360/.447 with an .807 OPS, seven homers, 51 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 31 walks, 12 doubles, and five triples in 66 games with Double-A Biloxi. If you just look at his overall stats for the season, they look pretty great. If you dig a little deeper, they look even better.

Over the last week, Made has played in five games and has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with a homer, three RBIs, one double and one triple. If you look a little further back, he has gone 16-for-43 (.372) with one homer, 10 RBIs, four doubles, and one triple over his last 11 games played.

Made is really starting to find a groove and it's getting to the point that he should be promoted to Triple-A. Made has proven all season to this point that he can handle Double-A pitching. The jump to Double-A is one of the most difficult for a player on their journey throughout professional baseball. Made has handled it well and is red-hot right now.

The Brewers Have A Few Bright Future

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While he's young, there have been no signs that he can't the action. A trip to the majors this season would be pretty shocking, especially because this is just his third season in professional baseball, but Triple-A should be in the cards. If the Brewers were to promote him in the near future, then he would have enough time to put together a significant sample size at the Triple-A level before the 2026 season comes to an end.

Milwaukee already is among the best teams in baseball. Made looks like a potential superstar who could make the team even better. There's even a realistic shot that he makes the jump to the big leagues as soon as potentiall 2027 if he can continue to play at this pace. He's playing well enough to make the jump to the next level and the Brewers should reward him and send him to Triple-A Nashville.

Milwaukee's future is extremely bright. Jackson Chourio is the building block of the outfield. Jacob Misiorowski is the building block of the starting rotation. Made looks like the building block of the infield. He's played well and should move one step closer to Milwaukee.