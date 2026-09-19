Brewers' Fatal Flaw Should Be Crystal Clear Ahead Of The Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to find ways to win this season and are only one regular-season win away from matching their franchise record.

Milwaukee still holds the top record in baseball, and with only eight games left before the playoffs, there's a good chance of securing a first-round bye. The Brewers have a real opportunity to reach 100 wins this year, but what has worked for them in the regular season may not work as well in the postseason. Despite Milwaukee's success this year, the team still has one fatal flaw heading into the playoffs: the lack of power in the offense.

"Only 32.6% of Milwaukee's runs have been scored via the long ball, easily the lowest percentage in the majors, where the overall average for 2026 is 40.6%," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote on Friday. "And here's the thing to worry about: Over the past 10 postseasons (leaving out 2020), the percentage of runs scored via the home run has gone up each year compared to the regular season.

"This means hitting home runs is even more important in the postseason. Perfectly executed small ball can certainly play a role at times, but it's more difficult to put together sustained rallies against better pitching without mixing in some power. Over the past 10 postseasons, again excluding 2020, the playoff team with the fewest home runs in the regular season has gone 17-29 and failed to reach a World Series. This doesn't mean you should write off the Brewers."

The Brewers still manage to find ways to score

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, Milwaukee has managed to score the second-most runs in the league this year, despite a lack of power. The Brewers' .259 team batting average is the second-best in baseball, and they've been able to win with their own style, which was clearly on display on Wednesday in their 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Milwaukee's win over Pittsburgh, the team hit four straight singles in a two-run second inning and then had another similar rally in the seventh, capped off by a two-run double from Christian Yelich to secure the victory. The Brewers have successfully played small ball for most of the season, but that will be far more difficult in the postseason when facing some of the league's best pitchers.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers fare in the postseason with their lack of power, but they are not the only squad with a flaw heading into the postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with serious offensive struggles over the past few months, tying for 16th in runs scored since July 1.

Milwaukee has been slugging the ball better lately, and hopefully the team can carry that momentum into the playoffs.