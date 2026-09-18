Which Underrated Brewers Reliever Could Make A Huge Impact This Postseason?

The MLB postseason is right around the corner, and the Milwaukee Brewers are only a few wins away from clinching a coveted first-round bye.

After falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs last season, Milwaukee has bounced back this year and boasts the league's best record. The Brewers are only two games away from matching their 97-win franchise record, and with nine games left in the regular season, they could exceed that mark and potentially reach 100 wins for the first time. World Series aspirations are high with how well Milwaukee has performed this season.

Despite being tied for the second-fewest home runs in the league this season, the Brewers' offense has still managed to score the second-most runs. Combined with one of baseball's best pitching staffs, especially in the bullpen, Milwaukee looks as formidable as ever. The Brewers' bullpen has posted a 3.47 ERA this season, the fourth-lowest mark in the league, and should be getting even better over the next week or two as Bryse Wilson makes his return from injury.

Every year, some players get hot at the perfect time to push their teams to greater heights in the playoffs, and it's not always the biggest stars. Despite being in a loaded bullpen headlined by Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill, DL Hall has the potential to be one of those relievers who can alter the course of the playoffs and make a major impact.

Hall has been one of the Brewers' most successful relievers

Sep 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dl Hall (37) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Given his career 4.32 ERA entering the season and the fact that he’d never thrown 50 innings in a season around various injuries, we’ll go with it," MLB.com's Mike Petriello wrote on Thursday. "Hall did get injured again, missing nearly two months with a pectoral strain, but when he’s been healthy, he’s been fantastic, sporting a 2.04 ERA and jumping his strikeout rate from last year’s 17% to this year’s 27%. It’s not that hard to see what’s changed.

"It’s not that last year’s four-seamer was a bad pitch, necessarily, but without any particularly interesting or outlier movement, it was heavily dependent on velocity, which worked a little less as his velocity had started to back up a little. The sinker, with some moreinteresting and unpredictable movement, has worked a lot better."

Despite missing some time this season, Hall has been stellar when healthy, posting a 2.17 ERA across 43 appearances. The 27-year-old should have a prominent multi-inning relief and high-leverage role after striking out 57 batters in 54 innings pitched this year.

As a former first-round draft pick, Hall was touted as a top prospect and was the centerpiece of the Corbin Burnes trade in 2024. He has performed especially well recently, allowing only three earned runs across his last 17 outings.

If Hall keeps playing the way he has over the last month and a half, he could have a huge impact for Milwaukee this postseason.