Jackson Chourio's 2026 Season Keeps Getting More Absurd

Milwaukee Brewers fans know what the franchise has in Jackson Chourio and now the national baseball world is starting to see the same thing.

Chourio is still just 22 years old and yet he's having a Most Valuable Player-like season for Milwaukee and is just getting better. The 22-year-old didn't make his big league debut until May 4, and yet it has been the best season of his young career so far. Chourio has played in 115 games and is slashing .292/.349/.493 with an .842 OPS, 23 homers, 67 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 41 walks, 27 doubles and 87 runs scored. Plus, he has a 130 OPS+ on the season so far. To put that into perspective, a 100 OPS+ is the average big league offensive player. So, Chourio has been 30 percent better than the average offensive weapon. That's huge in itself.

If the 2026 season were to end today, Chourio would set new career highs in WAR (4.4), home runs (23), walks (41), batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.349), slugging percentage (.493), OPS (.842), OPS+ (130), and rOBA (.366). With a few weeks to go in the regular season, Chourio is eight base hits away from his career high. Plus, he's one run, eight doubles, 12 RBIs, and five stolen bases away from his career highs.

Jackson Chourio Is A Game-Changer

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imagine what Chourio's numbers would look like if he didn't miss over a month to kick off the season? He has been at his best as the lights have been the brightest. We're at the most important point of the regular season. The Brewers are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the National League and Chourio has slashed .377/.402/.675 with a 1.078 OPS, six homers and 17 RBIs since Aug. 27. The Brewers have gone 11-6 since then.

Plus, again, this guy is just 22 years old. Chourio is already in his third season in the big leagues, and yet he's younger than some of the top rookies across the league, including JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals, Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox, Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians, Payton Tolle of the Boston Red Sox, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds and Nolan McLean of the New York Mets.

Chourio has gotten significantly better each year since 2024. If the trend continues in 2027, we're talking about a guy who has a legit chance of winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award. He's that special. Fortunately, the Brewers have him for years to come.