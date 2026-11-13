Buster Posey Believes Struggling Giants Reliever Can Bounce Back in 2027

The San Francisco Giants' offseason plans have already been made clear by president of baseball operations Buster Posey: add to the bullpen. Posey spoke with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area detailing and ensuring fans he intends on improving what lacked in 2026.

"You look at free agents; we'll look at trades. One thing I have learned in two years, it's hard to make trades. It's hard to trade for pitching. Obviously, it's extremely valuable and it's hard to get people to give up pitching. So, we'll do the best we can there. Continue to hopefully develop some arms. We've got some exciting arms in the system."

One arm who's been in the system before Posey took over as president of baseball operations in 2024 is Ryan Walker. Walker stood out as a pitcher San Francisco could build around in the bullpen during his first two years in the league, but since 2024, it has been a downward spiral.

In 33 games this season, spanning 32.2 innings, Walker posted a 7.16 ERA, a 1.81 WHIP and recorded just three saves. Walker was coming out of the bullpen to close games in 2025 and was unfortunately difficult to call upon this season given how he performed. Walker finished the season in Triple-A.

Buster Posey Believes in Ryan Walker

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker (74) throws a pitch at Oracle Park. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has proven himself before and the Giants shouldn't be willing to give up on him so easily. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has gained the belief of Posey, as the president of baseball operations handed Walker the hard truth going into the offseason.

"He's in that spot right now where he's kind of at a crossroads and he's going to have to decide which way his career is going to go. I'm more than hopeful that he can get it back going," Posey said via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

In his career, Walker has posted a 3.56 ERA in 226 games, with 31 saves, 260 strikeouts across 235.1 innings, and is a 2.9 WAR player.

At the end of the day, Posey has to work with players who are producing. Given how the Giants finished in 2026, Walker has a chance to earn his bullpen role back this offseason, hopefully improving his chances in the eyes of Posey when it comes to making roster decisions.

"I'm a big fan of just Ryan Walker, the person. I think he would even say his confidence is a little rattled right now," Posey said. "He's going to have to find a way to regain that confidence. Sometimes guys can go home in the offseason and they can put on a lot of really good muscle and weight and they come back and maybe their fastball is a little sharper and their breaking ball is a little sharper."