Brewers' Trevor Megill Linked to NL Club Desperate for Bullpen Help

Will the Milwaukee Brewers still employ All-Star closer Trevor Megill by the end of the time the 2027 Major League Baseball season rolls around?

Megill is under team control, so there's certainly a chance he's back. But he will be a free agent after the 2027 season comes to an end and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Milwaukee "will at least listen" to offers for Megill this winter. With the General Manager Meetings upon us, rumors around the league have significantly picked up throughout the week and on Tuesday, FanSided's Robert Murray connected Megill to a National League West club in need of bullpen help.

"The Giants are looking for rotation and bullpen help this winter, president of baseball operations Buster Posey said," Murray wrote. "San Francisco’s bullpen struggled mightily this season, especially in the ninth inning, and the team is prepared to address it. One player who makes sense is Brewers closer Trevor Megill, who overlapped with Giants general manager Zack Minasian in Milwaukee."

Should Milwaukee Trade Trevor Megill?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers cut ties with Megill, the Giants actually would be an interesting team for Milwaukee to speak to. The Giants have one of the best farm systems in baseball. In August, ESPN ranked the Giants' farm system as the seventh-best in the league. Milwaukee came in at No. 1. San Francisco has five top-100 prospects, led by No. 7 overall prospect Josuar Gonzalez. All of this is to say that the Giants' farm system is good, so if the Brewers actually are interested in moving Megill, San Francisco is a team that could theoretically pay a premium with prospects.

In 2026, the Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the league. San Francisco went 65-97, despite all of the big-name talent throughout the roster. San Francisco finished the regular season 19th in bullpen ERA at 4.14 and 10th in the league in blown saves with 27 as a team. The Giants are a team that hasn't been afraid to swing a bold deal in the past — like acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in 2025. They are a team desperate enough to overpay. So, the Giants should at least listen.

That doesn't mean that the Brewers should trade their All-Star closer. The Brewers are the reigning champs. Keeping Megill in the bullpen with Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe would clearly make the team better than simply trading him away. The bullpen arguably was the biggest reason why the Brewers were able to make a deep run through the playoffs. Keeping it intact would be a positive, unless Milwaukee is blown away by an offer.

Now, the Giants are a team to watch. But no deal has gotten done to this point.