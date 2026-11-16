Giants Cut Ties With Ryan Walker, Add Pitching Depth in Deal With Brewers

The San Francisco Giants have completed a trade with the World Champion Milwaukee Brewers. The Giants are sending RHP Ryan Walker to the Brewers in exchange for minor league reliever Blake Holub and minor league starter Gavin Perry. The teams first announced the deal as the Giants begin to import some pitching depth they desperately need.

About the Trade

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Giants in 2026, Walker posted a 0-1 record with a 7.16 ERA and 3 saves in 33 appearances. Those numbers are abysmal, but the Brewers are looking at Walker's numbers in 2024, when he was one of the best relievers in baseball, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.91 ERA and 10 saves in 76 games.

If any team in the sport can get Walker back to his dominance, it's the Brewers, who have a history of doing this with multiple different relievers, which was the most dominant part of their World Championship roster. With the issues the Giants had in their bullpen, it made sense to part ways with Walker and pick up some depth.

About the Return

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Blake Holub. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants are receiving two pitching prospects from the Brewers. The first is reliever Blake Holub. Holub was drafted in 2022 by the Tigers before being traded to the Brewers in 2023 for Mark Canha.

He has been in AAA for two seasons, and in 2026, he posted a 2.10 ERA in 55 2/3 innings of work with a 2.52 FIP%. Holub is the part of the trade that could impact the Giants in 2027 because of his experience in AAA and the results. I'd suspect that his performance in spring training in 2027 will be key to his roster status on opening day.

The other player the Giants have acquired is minor league starter Gavin Perry. Perry was drafted by the Brewers in 2026 out of Western Kentucky University, the team he led to the College World Series regional. He has a solid repertoire, featuring a fastball that can get up to 96-97, a slider, a high-80s sinker, and a change-up as well.

His mechanics are promising, and he is easily the big piece the Giants eyed in the trade. While Perry won't impact the Giants this season, he provides a layer of depth in a spot the Giants were lacking. Now, they add a solid layer of depth to their minor league pitching department and get to develop Perry their way from the ground up.