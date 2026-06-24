Brewers Have Built the Rotation Every Team Wishes It Had

Opposing teams should be worried about the Milwaukee Brewers' rotation right now, to say the least.

First and foremost, Jacob Misiorowski should be the favorite for the National League Cy Young Award. He has made 15 starts and is leading the league with a minuscule 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched. He has 4.2 wins above replacement already and it's only June 24. He's leading the league in ERA, strikeouts, ERA+, FIP, WHIP, hits allowed per nine innings, home runs allowed per nine innings, and strikeouts per nine innings. All in all, he is the most dominant pitcher in baseball right now.

Kyle Harrison has been almost as dominant. The lefty has a 2.50 ERA in 14 starts in his first season in Milwaukee. On top of that he has an 8-1 record and 2.6 wins above replacement. Brandon Woodruff just returned and was electric in his first start back. Woodruff pitched six shutout innings and allowed just one base hit while striking out 10 batters. On top of these three, rookie Brandon Sproat had his best start of the season on Tuesday as he also pitched six shutout innings and allowed just one base hit and struck out 10 batters.

The Brewers Are Dominating On The Mound

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

One stat that will make Brewers fans happy, and should scare opposing teams, is the fact that the last three MLB pitchers with 10+ strikeouts, 0 walks, and 1 or fewer hits allowed in a game are all Brewers, per Codify.

"The last three MLB pitchers with 10+ strikeouts, 0 walks, and 1 or fewer hits allowed in a game are all Milwaukee Brewers! Jacob Misiorowski on June 12, Brandon Woodruff [Monday]. Brandon Sproat [Tuesday]."

The last three MLB pitchers with 10+ strikeouts, 0 walks, and 1 or fewer hits allowed in a game are all Milwaukee Brewers!



Jacob Misiorowski on June 12

Brandon Woodruff yesterday

Brandon Sproat today https://t.co/bCbBvwcDoX — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 24, 2026

Milwaukee has the second-best rotation ERA in baseball at 3.27. The Brewers are just 0.02 points behind the Los Angeles Dodgers are 3.25. Milwaukee just got Woodruff back and Sproat, who has been struggling, flashed the potential the Brewers were betting on when they traded Freddy Peralta away. Plus, Logan Henderson, who has made history of his own this season, is going to return in the next few weeks. This is a dominant rotation we're talking about. This is the type of rotation that could go on a deep run in the playoffs and maybe even win the World Series, if they play their cards right.

There isn't another team dominating as consistently as Milwaukee from the mound.