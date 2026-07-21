The MLB-Best Brewers Somehow Haven't Hit Their Ceiling Yet

If you have followed along with the Milwaukee Brewers over the last few weeks, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows.

First and foremost, the Brewers lost veteran starter Brandon Woodruff for the remainder of the 2026 season, at the very least. Woodruff needs to undergo shoulder surgery once again and he announced the news himself this past weekend. It's going to be a while before Brewers fans see him back on the field.

On top of this, the first half of the season didn't end on a high note. Milwaukee was swept in a three-game series by the Pittsburgh Pirates just before the break and lost four out of five games in general before the All-Star break kicked off. When asked how he viewed the first half of the season, Brewers manager Pat Murphy called it "inconsistent," and he wasn't wrong. This was despite the fact that Milwaukee had 59 wins at the time and the second-best record in baseball.

The Brewers Are Trending Up

Jul 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) checks the field conditions at PNC Park before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed for the evening. The two teams will play a split double-header tomorrow. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a good record, the Brewers haven't been able to consistently play their best baseball, in large part because of all of the injuries piling up.

While this is the case, Milwaukee has come out swinging to kick off the second half of the season. The Brewers swept the Miami Marlins in a three-game series and then took down old friend Freddy Peralta and the New York Mets on Monday as well to extend their winning streak to four games.

On top of this, the Brewers also now officially have the best record in baseball at 63-37. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a half-game behind them at 63-38.

This should mightily scare opposing clubs right now. The Brewers have the best record in baseball, and yet, they still aren't at their best. Kyle Harrison is on the Injured List right now and Milwaukee is getting through with a very thin rotation. The Brewers also lost Sal Frelick to the Injured List. This club isn't close to full strength, but as they start to get healthier, they should get even better.

Plus, the trade deadline is coming up in under two weeks, which will be another opportunity for Milwaukee to add pieces.

So, if you're Brewers fan, this is a time to have hope. The last few weeks weren't great, but Milwaukee is red-hot right now and should get even better. The fact that they have the best record in all of baseball, despite not being at their best, is just a sign of how good this team can be.