Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Gives Massive Injury Update Amid MLB All-Star Game Absence

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was one of the biggest stories of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game following his surprising selection after just five big league games.

Amid a NL Cy Young-caliber campaign, Misiorowski was a no-doubt choice ahead of the 2026 Midsummer Classic.

The Miz was unable to participate in Tuesday's game, however, originally due to having a scheduled start on Sunday, which he was later scratched from due to arm fatigue.

It was reported recently that Misiorowski wouldn't pitch during Milwaukee's first post-All-Star break series against the Miami Marlins from Friday to Sunday, but the right-hander said after the NL's 4-0 loss Tuesday night that he's confident he'll be back on the bump soon.

Misiorowski 'Ready To Go' For Second Half Of Season

Jul 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski had an historic first half and told reporters, including Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg that he'll be ready to roll coming out of the break.

"We're good, yeah," the 24-year-old said, as transcribed by USA Today's John Leuzzi. "Ready to go for the second half."

Misiorowski added that with Milwaukee off until Friday, he'll be able to get ready for the second half.

"Can go back home and get some treatment from our trainers and work out, get ready for whatever game they decide I'm going to throw," he said. "Nothing too crazy."

The flamethrower even said he doesn't expect to miss a turn through the rotation and could appear in the weekend series vs. the Marlins or next week's set against the New York Mets.

"First game, second game, third game, fourth game, fifth game, somewhere in there. I don't know," Misiorowski said.

New York has listed former Brewers All-Star Freddy Peralta as their probable pitcher for Monday's contest at American Family Field.

Milwaukee hasn't yet listed any of its probable starters for the series vs. Miami or New York.

With both Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Harrison recently landing on the injured list, manager Pat Murphy would presumably trot out the likes of Brandon Sproat, Logan Henderson and Shane Drohan against the Marlins if Misiorowski isn't ready to go yet.

Another option for the near future could be one-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr.

It was reported on Wednesday morning that the Brewers were finalizing a trade to acquire the 32-year-old right-hander in a deal with the Houston Astros.

McCullers Jr. has made eight starts for the Astros this season but is currently on the injured list due to a shoulder issue.