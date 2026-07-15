Brewers Strike, Acquire Astros 2-Time World Series Champ
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The Milwaukee Brewers have a need in the starting rotation and took a step towards filling it on Wednesday.
Milwaukee's rotation is thin, to say the least, due to injuries and in response, the Brewers are reportedly acquiring one-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers from the Houston Astros, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
"Source: The Astros are finalizing a trade to send veteran RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers," McTaggart wrote on X on Wednesday.
McCullers is a 32-year-old starter in his ninth season in the big leagues. Injuries have played a massive role throughout his career to this point, but he's intriguing. He has a 3.85 ERA career ERA in 154 total games.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com