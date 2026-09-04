Brewers Announce Starters vs. Reds With Playoff Berth Looming

The Milwaukee Brewers didn't end their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a win on Thursday night, but they still took care of business.

Milwaukee entered the series with an eight-game lead over the Cubs at the top of the National League Central standings with 25 games left to play, at the time. The Brewers and Cubs split the series so Milwaukee still holds an eight-game lead over Chicago with 21 games left now. The clock is ticking for the Cubs to close the gap. While the Brewers haven't officially clinched the top spot in the National League Central, that's going to come. Chicago has very little wiggle room at this point.

The two National League Central rivals will meet for one more three-game series next week, but the Brewers have a series against the Cincinnati Reds beforehand. Milwaukee and Cincinnati will come together for a three-game series kicking off on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

Milwaukee will roll with Shane Drohan on the mound on Friday, while the Reds will counter with righty Rhett Lowder. The big thing to watch is that the Brewers actually will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot over the weekend. The soonest that the Brewers could clinch a spot would be Sunday, Sep. 6.

Here is the full slate of starters for the three-game Brewers-Reds series.

Friday — Shane Drohan

Aug 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Shane Drohan (55) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Drohan was included in the deal with the Boston Red Sox centered around Caleb Durbin and Kyle Harrison. While Drohan may have been an under-the-radar addition at the time, that isn't the case any longer. Drohan has done well in whatever role the Brewers have asked of him this season. The rookie has a 3.75 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 16 starts.

The Reds will roll with Rhett Lowder in response. Loweder has a 5.14 ERA in 24 total appearances this season, including 21 starts.

Saturday — Dustin May

Aug 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin May has made five starts in a Brewers uniform and he has a 6.41 ERA to show for it. While this is the case, he only has one actual bad start for Milwaukee. He allowed seven runs on Aug. 19 in two innings of action. May's last appearance came on Aug. 30 against the Texas Rangers. He tossed 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs just a few days after exiting his start against the New York Mets after just one pitch.

The Reds will turn to lefty Andrew Abbott, who has a 4.49 ERA in 28 starts.

Sunday — Kyle Harrison

Aug 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Harrison's last time out was tough. On Aug. 31, he allowed nine runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs and his fastball velocity took a hit. The Brewers need him at his best down the stretch. This will be an important start to see how he's doing.

The Reds will roll with righty Brady Singer opposite of Harrison.