Brewers Getting 24-Year-Old Hurler Back in Time for Cardinals Finale

It has been over a month, but Milwaukee Brewers fans won't have to wait much longer to see young right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson back on the mound.

In fact, we now know when Henderson's official return will be and it's just one day away. The 24-year-old, who hasn't pitched in a big league game since May 22, will return to the mound donning a Brewers jersey on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers announced the news on Wednesday.

Logan Henderson Is Set To Return On Thursday

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson began a minor league rehab assignment on June 28 with Triple-A Nashville and made two appearances. In those two outings, he pitched 6 1/3 total innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out 11 batters. For Henderson, it was known that he would be returning to the majors in early July. Fortunately, there were no setbacks, or anything of that nature, down in Triple-A. The official announcement came on Wednesday confirming that Henderson would return against the Cardinals. Reports previously surfaced indicating that it was likely that his next start would be against St. Louis. Now, it is confirmed.

The timing couldn't be better for Milwaukee. The Brewers just lost Brandon Woodruff to the Injured List once again and at this point, it's unknown when he will return. Woodruff suffered a similar shoulder injury to the one that knocked him out of action for roughly six weeks earlier in the campaign. So, if he is able to return, it's fair to assume that it's going to be a while, at least.

With Henderson, the Brewers are going to get a high-end replacement for the foreseeable future. Before he landed on the Injured List, Henderson had a 2.74 ERA in five starts and looked like he could be right up there with Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison as young building block pieces for this rotation. That certainly could be the case, but Milwaukee is going to have to find a way to keep him healthy. Last year, he made five starts and was electric in the majors with a 1.78 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, but his season was cut short. This year, he was equally as good in the big leagues, but then he hurt his back and missed a lot of time.

The Brewers need to find a way to keep him on the mound, especially now that Woodruff is out. On paper, he should be able to help this club. But the Brewers should still be looking to the trade market to add another veteran. Still, the tide is turning for Milwaukee's rotation thanks to Henderson.