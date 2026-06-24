Brewers Linked to Red Sox Starter as Intriguing Buy-Low Target

The Milwaukee Brewers arguably should be in the market for one more starting pitcher.

Right now, Milwaukee's rotation has Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff, and Brandon Sproat. We've seen guys get shots in the rotation this season, including Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser, among others. Right now, Logan Henderson is on the Injured List, but he should be able to return in early July to help this club out.

Milwaukee is the best team in the National League Central and arguably is the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League. If Milwaukee could land one more veteran starter, it would arguably take the club even more over the top. Over the last few weeks, Tarik Skubal has been the hurler most speculated about as a potential target. If the Brewers don't want to spring for a rental like Skubal, one guy Milwaukee should be keeping an eye on is Brayan Bello of the Boston Red Sox.

On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Bello among Boston's "prime" trade candidates and listed the Brewers as a potential suitor.

The Brewers Should Try To Poach Another Boston Starter

Apr 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) smiles as he comes of the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The 27-year-old has proven that he can succeed in the Majors, but given Boston’s deep pitching staff — even if they trade Gray, the Red Sox still have Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Jake Bennett and Kutter Crawford under control through at least 2027 — it’s possible another team could try to pry Bello away, hoping a change of scenery benefits the right-hander," Feinsand wrote. " ... Potential suitors: Brewers, Cardinals, Nationals."

This is an intriguing idea that Matt Arnold and the Brewers' front office should actually consider. When it comes to Skubal, he would obviously give the Brewers a top-of-the-rotation arm with a chance to take the club to another level. Skubal is that good, but also will cost an arm and a leg for just a few months of action. Bello has the upside to be really good and is already on a long-term deal. He has three years left on his deal plus a club option for the 2030 season.

The Brewers are a pitching factory and have had success snatching pitchers from Boston. Harrison and Quinn Priester are the two most recent examples. Bello had a 3.35 ERA last season in 29 total appearances for Boston. This season, he has a 6.34 ERA in 12 appearances and has had to deal with a shifting role. Plus, Boston has simply been bad. That certainly doesn't help a player's confidence.

Boston is loaded with pitching to the point where it could be considered a surplus. If that makes Bello expendable, the Brewers should absolutely be in on him. Skubal would be great, but would just help over the next few months. Bello is someone who could help for years. Plus, it doesn't hurt that his trade value is likely very low right now.

Skubal would obviously be good, but Bello arguably would be the better long-term fit.