Brewers' Logan Henderson Emerging as Trade Deadline Name to Watch

Could the Milwaukee Brewers actually trade a pitcher away this summer?

Milwaukee needs more starting pitching right now, to say the least. While this the case, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that teams have come to Milwaukee asking about Brandon Sproat, Logan Henderson and Shane Drohan.

"Teams are also asking the Brewers about their young Major League starters, who include right-hander Brandon Sproat, left-hander Shane Drohan and Wednesday’s starter Logan Henderson, all of whom are controllable through 2031," McCalvy wrote. "Henderson has a spotty injury history, including time on the injured list for a back strain this season, but he owns a 3.05 ERA and a 31.8 percent strikeout rate after allowing two Mets runs in a five-inning, nine-strikeout performance on Wednesday afternoon."

At first glance, this may not jump off the page. The trade deadline is under two weeks away. Of course, clubs are going to ask about various players around the league. Pitchers are a premium at the trade deadline as well. So, if you have cost-controlled, young hurlers, teams are likely going to ask about them.

The Brewers Are Generating Trade Interest

Jul 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look at the Seattle Mariners, for example. There have been trade rumors for years about their young starters, like Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo and George Kirby.

Just because there has been interest in the young Brewers hurlers, that doesn't mean Milwaukee is going to trade any of them.

While this is the case, it's very interesting that McCalvy mentioned Henderson's name specifically. In the same story, McCalvy reported that the Brewers have at least spoken to the Detroit Tigers about Tarik Skubal, although there's no way to know right now if the club is even open to trading Skubal away.

The timing is very interesting. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the Tigers are "at least mulling the possibility" of dealing Skubal away for a package that would help the team right now, and into the future. Rosenthal and Sammon noted that if the Tigers were to move Skubal, they would want a cost-controlled, young starter who could come in and help the team out down the stretch this season. They mentioned eight young starters who could intrigue Detroit and Henderson was on the list.

So, the Brewers are going to be aggressive at the deadline and have shown some interest in Skubal. On top of that, Henderson is a player that teams around the league have shown interest in. It also just so happens that Henderson is one of the players that were mentioned by Rosenthal and Sammon who could interest the Tigers if Skubal was available.

If the Tigers stack up wins between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline, this will all be a moot point. But if the Tigers are open for business when it comes to Skubal, maybe the idea of the lefty coming to Milwaukee isn't the craziest idea in the world. The clock is ticking on the deadline and the Brewers certainly will be busy.