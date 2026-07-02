Could Brewers Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Tarik Skubal?

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to be floated for one of the best overall pitchers in Major League Baseball with the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.

With the deadline just over one month away, the player who has consistently been linked to the Brewers in trade rumors and speculation has been Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Skubal, who notably underwent elbow surgery earlier in the season and already has returned to the mound, will be the jewel of the trade deadline this summer.

If the Tigers trade him away — which they should — it's hard to believe any player will bring a larger return back. Skubal is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and he has now made four starts since undergoing elbow surgery. His best start since his return was his last one on June 30. He pitched six innings against the New York Yankees and allowed just one run and struck out nine batters.

Should Milwaukee Actually Make A Run At Tarik Skubal?

Jun 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's a superstar, to say the least. While the Brewers already have the best overall starting rotation in baseball, they also have the top farm system in the league and could afford to make a splash, if they saw fit. That's why Skubal has been connected to Milwaukee so much. There are few teams with as good a farm system who could realistically afford to bring Skubal in, without completely depleting the system. Jon Heyman of The New York Post is the latest to mention Milwaukee as a possibility for the Tigers star.

Heyman listed a handful of clubs as possibilities for Skubal, including Milwaukee, the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago Cubs, and the Boston Red Sox, among other clubs.

Again, it's not hard to see why Skubal would fit. We made the case ourselves for Milwaukee to make a move for him back on May 22, ahead of the curve. The chatter has been seemingly endless since. Skubal has made 11 starts so far this season and he has a 3.15 ERA. Right now, Milwaukee has a three-headed monster at the top of its rotation in Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, and Brandon Woodruff. All are pitching at an elite level right now. If you were to add Skubal to this mix, it would be scary for opposing teams. Then, you have Logan Henderson or Brandon Sproat as the No. 5 starter and you'll have a shot to win every game.

It would be surprising to see Milwaukee spring for a deal of this size, but the fact that various insiders and analysts around the league have made the case over the last month adds hope to the idea, at least.