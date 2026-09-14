Brewers Magic Number Drops With NL Central Title Within Reach

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan hoping that the club will win its fourth straight National League Central title, you won't have to wait much longer.

In fact, there's a real chance that the Brewers clinch the division as soon as on Tuesday night. Right now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the National League Central title is all the way down to just two. It has been dropping fast and it could be a big week for the club, to say the least.

The Brewers won't play on Monday night. They have a day off before kicking off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Chicago Cubs, who are in second place in the division and are 10 games back, will play on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves. If the Cubs lose, the Brewers' magic number would drop down to one.

The Brewers Are Close To Clinching

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, the Brewers would either need to win on Tuesday, or need the Cubs to lose. Or, if the Cubs win on Monday, then the magic number would stay at two. In that scenario, the Brewers would clinch on Tuesday with a win and a loss by Chicago. No matter what, the Brewers' time is coming. The only way the Brewers won't win the division is if they lose pretty much every game from here on out and the Cubs win pretty much every game the rest of the way.

The Brewers are 93-57 with 12 games to go. The Cubs are 83-67 with 12 games left in the regular season. The Brewers also have the tiebreaker over Chicago. So, the Cubs would have to finish at least a game ahead of Milwaukee to actually move ahead in the standings.

Even if the Brewers went 2-10 to close out the season, it would be impossible for Chicago to catch Milwaukee in the standings. For the Cubs to catch the Brewers, they would need Milwaukee to go 1-11 or 0-12 to finish off the regular season. If the Cubs were to go 12-0 and the Brewers 1-11 or worse, Chicago would win the division. That would be the case as well if the Cubs went 11-1 and the Brewers went 0-12.

All of this is to say that it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that Milwaukee will win the division. The Brewers already have a playoff spot. Now, it's looking for more. It's just a matter of time and it could very well be on Tuesday.