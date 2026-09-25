Brewers Make Numerous Roster Moves, Including Andrew Vaughn IL
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Despite the fact that the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is about to come to an end, it was a very busy day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The Brewers locked up the No. 1 seed in the National League on Thursday night by taking down the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-1. In the process, the Brewers earned their historic 100th win of the season. You'd think after a night like that, Milwaukee could take its foot off the gas for a second. But that's not the Brewers' way. On Friday, Milwaukee announced a handful of roster moves, including placing first baseman Andrew Vaughn on the Injured List. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared the news on X.
"Brewers moves: RHP Bryse Wilson reinstated from 15-day IL, RHP Lyon Richardson DFA, 1B Andrew Vaughn placed on 10-day IL with illness, retro to 9/22, OF Brandon Lockridge recalled from Triple-A [and] RHP Grant Anderson returned from rehab assignment at Triple-A (remains on IL).
Let's break down all of these moves.
Andrew Vaughn IL
Vaughn hasn't appeared in a game since Sep. 19 due to illness. McCalvy noted that he rejoined the franchise on Friday after being away due to his illness. With Vaughn being placed on the Injured List and retroactive to Sep. 22, the 10th day will be on Oct. 2. That means that the soonest he could be activated is on Oct. 3. That also happens to be the first day of the National League Division Series.
Bryse Wilson Returns
Wilson hasn't pitched in a game since Aug. 30. So far this season, he has been a key piece in the Brewers' bullpen when he has been with the franchise this season. Wilson has had stints with the Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs. With Milwaukee, Wilson has a 2.55 ERA and a 22-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
Lyon Richardson DFA
Richardson has made one appearance with the Brewers in the majors this season and didn't allow a run. Now, Milwaukee opens up a roster spot by designating him for assignment.
Brandon Lockridge Recalled
Lockridge hasn't played in a game since Aug. 18. He has played in 38 games this season and is slashing .273/.345/.313.
Grant Anderson Still On Rehab
Anderson hasn't pitched in a big league game since Sep. 6. With him returning, but not being activated off the Injured List, he's still completely up in the air.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com