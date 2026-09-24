Brewers Chase Franchise-First 100th Win, No. 1 Seed Thursday Night

The Milwaukee Brewers already have had a few celebrations over the last few weeks, but the biggest one yet could very well come on Thursday night.

Milwaukee is already in uncharted waters. The Brewers already have broken the franchise wins record for the second straight year. Last season, the Brewers won 97 games. This season, Milwaukee has 99 wins and counting. Milwaukee earned win No. 99 on Wednesday and has its first chance at 100 wins in franchise history on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. That in itself would be historic and worth a celebration, but the Brewers also can clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason on Thursday. The magic number is down to two and for Milwaukee to clinch, it will need to win against the Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will also need to lose against the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers Have A Big Day Ahead

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If both things happen, the Brewers will clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League for the second straight year and guarantee themselves a National League Division Series matchup against a Wild Card team.

Things keep shifting in the National League Wild Card race with the Padres, Chicago Cubs and the Phillies duking it out for positioning. The Padres currently have the top spot and a one-game lead over the Cubs and Phillies. Chicago has the tiebreaker over the Phillies and currently has the No. 2 seed. If the playoffs were to begin tomorrow, Milwaukee would face either the Padres or Cubs in the NLDS. The top seed faces the winner of a three-game series between the No. 1 and No. 2 Wild Card teams.

In the last few weeks, Milwaukee has clinched a playoff berth and the club's fourth straight National League Central title. Reaching triple digits will be a special feat for an organization that was counted out once again coming into the 2026 season. After trading Freddy Peralta, many questioned whether the Brewers' NL Central dominance would continue. The Cubs entered the season with fans around the league after signing Alex Bregman, but, again, no one has been able to stop Milwaukee.

The Brewers aren't flashy, but they play the game right. The Brewers have four games left in the 2026 season. As long as they don't go on a four-game losing streak, we're about to witness franchise history.