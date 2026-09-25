Brewers Add MLB's No. 1 Prospect to Postseason 'Stay Ready' Camp

The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched everything they need to ahead of the 2026 postseason.

Milwaukee clinched its fourth straight National League Central title, as well as the top seed in the National League playoffs in general. Plus, Milwaukee reached 100 wins in a season for the first time in franchise history. With three games left to go, there aren't many things left for Milwaukee to prove. Now, it's all about being ready for the postseason.

As is the case every year, clubs plan for everything, including a "stay ready" camp of minor leaguers, just in case injuries pop up. One thing that will raise eyebrows among Brewers fans is the fact that both No. 1 prospect Jesus Made and No. 5 prospect Andrew Fischer are in the "stay ready" camp, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"For at least three Biloxi Shuckers, the season isn’t over yet. Jesus Made, Andrew Fischer and Darrien Miller traveled to Nashville yesterday to join the Brewers’ 'stay ready' camp as the club prepares for all contingencies in the postseason," McCalvy wrote on X.

The Brewers Are Covering All Bases

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, this doesn't mean that when the Brewers begin their postseason quest on Oct. 3, Made and Fischer will be on the National League Division Series Roster. In fact, the odds of either being on the playoff roster to kick off the playoff run are extremely close to zero. Nothing can ever be fully ruled out, but again, the odds are about as close to zero as you can get.

But if all of a sudden injuries start to pile up, these are two guys who will continue baseball activities from here on out, in case their number is called.

Made spent the entire season in Double-A and slashed .271/.344/.430 with a .774 OPS, 14 home runs, 91 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, 24 doubles and six triples in 122 regular season games. Fischer played in 126 total games across High-A and Double-A and finished the season slashing .273/.413/.654 with a 1.066 OPS, 48 home runs, 114 RBIs, 17 doubles and 107 runs scored.

Both are electric and have a real chance of helping the Brewers as soon as 2027. When it comes to the Brewers, the one thing that they are clearly lacking on offense is legit power. Fischer has that. His historic season down in the minors proved this and he's just 22 years old. Made is the No. 1 prospect in baseball overall. Both will help at some point. It would be a shock if they were to get into the action throughout the postseason, but Milwaukee at least is giving itself the option.