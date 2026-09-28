Projecting Brewers Playoff Roster for 2026 NLDS, Including Kyle Harrison
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The Milwaukee Brewers have a few days to get their ducks in a row ahead of the 2026 National League Division Series.
That's the beauty of earning a first-round bye in the playoffs. The postseason is going to kick off on Tuesday with three-game wild-card matchups beginning around the league. The Brewers have a few extra days to prepare and won't take the field again until Oct. 3 against either the San Diego Padres or the Chicago Cubs. But what will the roster look like? Here's our first crack at projecting the Brewers' National League Division Series 26-man roster.
Position Players
Catcher (2)
William Contreras, Gary Sanchez
These two have been the Brewers' main catchers all year up to this point. Bo Naylor has played in three games for the Brewers this season. Contreras is the main guy and Sanchez is likely to be the backup and a right-handed power threat off the bench.
Infielders (6)
Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt, Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton
This shouldn't shock anyone. Bauers and Vaughn at first base, Turang at second base, Pratt at shortstop, Joey Ortiz at the hot corner and Hamilton as a utility guy off the bench.
Outfielders (4)
Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick
Again, no surprises here. For Milwaukee, it will be interesting to see who will be in right field in Game 1. Chourio will be in left field. Mitchell should be in center field. Then, it will be a decision between Lara and Frelick for right field.
Designated Hitter (1)
Christian Yelich
Oh captain, my captain. Yelich was just named as the Brewers' captain and it would be only right if Milwaukee went on a run to the World Series this season with him.
Pitchers
Starters (4)
Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Robert Gasser
Misiorowski will get Game 1. Henderson will get Game 2. Then, it will likely be May or Gasser and right now, May has the inside track. Still, these four have been Milwaukee's best starters down the stretch. It's a bit shocking that Kyle Harrison struggled in the second half. If he hadn't, he would've been an option to start either Game 2 or Game 3.
Bullpen (9)
Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero, Antonio Senzatela, Chad Patrick, DL Hall
Harrison struggled in the second half of the season, but he looked good in his last outing on Saturday. Harrison went two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and hit 97.2 miles per hour with his fastball. Outside of Harrison, there are no other surprises here.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com