Projecting Brewers Playoff Roster for 2026 NLDS, Including Kyle Harrison

The Milwaukee Brewers have a few days to get their ducks in a row ahead of the 2026 National League Division Series.

That's the beauty of earning a first-round bye in the playoffs. The postseason is going to kick off on Tuesday with three-game wild-card matchups beginning around the league. The Brewers have a few extra days to prepare and won't take the field again until Oct. 3 against either the San Diego Padres or the Chicago Cubs. But what will the roster look like? Here's our first crack at projecting the Brewers' National League Division Series 26-man roster.

Position Players

Catcher (2)

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates his two-RBI single during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

William Contreras, Gary Sanchez

These two have been the Brewers' main catchers all year up to this point. Bo Naylor has played in three games for the Brewers this season. Contreras is the main guy and Sanchez is likely to be the backup and a right-handed power threat off the bench.

Infielders (6)

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt, Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton

This shouldn't shock anyone. Bauers and Vaughn at first base, Turang at second base, Pratt at shortstop, Joey Ortiz at the hot corner and Hamilton as a utility guy off the bench.

Outfielders (4)

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) and center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) stand at attention during the seventh inning stretch against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick

Again, no surprises here. For Milwaukee, it will be interesting to see who will be in right field in Game 1. Chourio will be in left field. Mitchell should be in center field. Then, it will be a decision between Lara and Frelick for right field.

Designated Hitter (1)

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Yelich

Oh captain, my captain. Yelich was just named as the Brewers' captain and it would be only right if Milwaukee went on a run to the World Series this season with him.

Pitchers

Starters (4)

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws during the first inning in the final start of what is like his Cy Young Award winning campaign against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27 at American Family Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Robert Gasser

Misiorowski will get Game 1. Henderson will get Game 2. Then, it will likely be May or Gasser and right now, May has the inside track. Still, these four have been Milwaukee's best starters down the stretch. It's a bit shocking that Kyle Harrison struggled in the second half. If he hadn't, he would've been an option to start either Game 2 or Game 3.

Bullpen (9)

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) walks back to the dugout in the fifth inning after pitching two scoreless innings at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero, Antonio Senzatela, Chad Patrick, DL Hall

Harrison struggled in the second half of the season, but he looked good in his last outing on Saturday. Harrison went two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and hit 97.2 miles per hour with his fastball. Outside of Harrison, there are no other surprises here.