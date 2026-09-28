Brewers' Joey Ortiz Gives Injury Update on Himself Before Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers have a few days to prepare before kicking off a five-game National League Division Series against either the San Diego Padres or the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 3.

In five days, Milwaukee will officially begin its quest for postseason glory. Fortunately, it sounds like infielder Joey Ortiz is going to be ready to go for the series. He made that point himself.

"Joey Ortiz on his status after yesterday’s MRI: 'I’ll be ready to go. I’m ready to play,'" Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on X.

He last played on Sep. 25. Ortiz is dealing with abdominal swelling and a bruised knee and underwent an MRI, which Brewers manager Pat Murphy said came back "all good," as shared on X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Joey Ortiz’s MRI results were 'all good,' per Pat Murphy. Some abdominal swelling they will monitor, and a bruised knee. He won’t play tomorrow but the outlook is good for the postseason," McCalvy wrote on X.

The Brewers Need Joey Ortiz At The Hot Corner

Sep 18, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz (3) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, don't worry, Brewers fans. When Milwaukee takes the field on Oct. 3 against either the Padres or the Cubs, it would be a pretty big surprise at this point if Ortiz wasn't in the lineup. There was a point early on this season when fans may not have minded that idea.

Ortiz was struggling offensively throughout the first few months of the season and before Cooper Pratt was promoted, it seemed like the rookie would replace Ortiz and that would be that. With Jett Williams down in the minors, who can play third base, it seemed like Ortiz was running out of options.

But kudos to him. The 28-year-old completely turned his season around after shifting to third base. Pratt debuted on June 16. Since June 17, Ortiz has slashed .310/.348/.491 with an .840 OPS, eight home runs, 33 RBIs, nine doubles and four triples in 74 games played. Beforehand, he was slashing .207/.299/.262 in 60 games played.

Ortiz turned his season around and Milwaukee is going to need his glove at third base and his bat in the postseason. Fortunately, he's alright. Plus, the Brewers have a few extra days to get right before the postseason thanks to the fact that they earned the No. 1 seed and did better than every other team in the 2026 regular season.