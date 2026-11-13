Brewers Open Door to Significant Aaron Ashby Change for 2027

The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen put together a historic performance en route to the franchise's first World Series title this fall.

Milwaukee's bullpen logged a 1.38 ERA in 13 games across an absurd 65 innings of action. The Brewers relied heavily on the bullpen and it rewarded the organization with their first title. Throughout the playoff run, there was no better reliever in baseball in general than lefty Aaron Ashby. The Brewers utilized Ashby nine times in the playoff run and he didn't allow a run in 18 innings pitched.

Simply put, Ashby was incredible and the Brewers wouldn't have won the World Series without him. While he was amazing in the bullpen, with the 2027 season approaching, there's at least a chance that the fanbase will see him in a new role next season. Ashby made 75 appearances for the Brewers in 2026, including one start. As the season wound down, Ashby noted that he still hopes to be a starter at some point. Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold didn't close the door on the idea, as transcribed by Matthew Trueblood of Brewer Fanatic.

"Yeah, I certainly think it's possible," Arnold said. "Again, sort of weighing that against the value that he provided as a guy that provided a record-level scoreless streak for us in the playoffs, out of the bullpen, is something we'll just have to continue to discuss."

What Should Milwaukee Do?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be a very interesting development to follow, specifically when Spring Training gets here. Right now, the locks for the 2027 rotation should be 2026 Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison. Quinn Priester could end up nabbing that fifth spot. If the Brewers bring Brandon Woodruff back, he also could easily have that fifth spot. But the rest of the group should be secure. Misiorowski and Henderson are righties and Gasser and Harrison are lefties. If Ashby were to join the staff, he'd add another intriguing left-hander into the mix.

When it comes to Ashby, he can do it all. Back in 2022, he actually made 19 starts for the Brewers and had a 4.44 ERA in 27 total appearances that year. In the playoffs, he was used in multiple ways. Ashby pitched 18 scoreless innings, went 1-0, had three saves and also two holds. Ashby is a guy who has shown in his career that he can have success however the Brewers need him to.

If Priester returns to form or Woodruff returns, then arguably the best way to use him would be in the bullpen. But he absolutely should be stretched out just in case. You never know. Maybe he could surprise some people in camp. Ashby is going to impact this club in a big way in 2027, no matter how they use him.