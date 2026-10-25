Brewers Get Promising Quinn Priester News That Could Pay Off in 2027

The Milwaukee Brewers are two wins away from winning the first World Series title in franchise history. What should make other teams around the league nervous is the fact that this team isn't going to be going away anytime soon as well.

In fact, Milwaukee could be even better in 2027 than it was in 2026. The Brewers won 103 games and now are approaching history in the World Series. The vast majority of the team is under team control beyond the 2026 season. Plus, Milwaukee boasts one of the best farm systems in baseball, including No. 1 prospect Jesus Made, No. 2 prospect Luis Pena, 48-homer slugger Andrew Fischer, outfielder Josh Adamczewski and many, many more. Plus, the rotation should get another very intriguing option back in Spring Training, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"First things first, though: Priester remains on track to be ready for spring training in 2027 (barring a delay due to a possible lockout) after missing all of this season following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome," Rosiak wrote.

The Brewers Are Just Getting Better

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The vast majority of the chatter around Milwaukee right now centers around the World Series, as it should. But this team is built to continue to contend far beyond the 2026 season. Think of the rotation right now. Jacob Misiorowski started Game 1, Logan Henderson started Game 2 and Robert Gasser is going to start Game 3. After that, it's anyone's guess who will get the ball in Game 4. If Brandon Woodruff didn't miss months of action or Kyle Harrison didn't struggle down the stretch, either would be guaranteed a start. But that is the reality.

If Milwaukee had another high-impact starter, it wouldn't have any weaknesses. Priester could be that guy after missing the entire 2026 season. In 2025, he had a 3.32 ERA and a 13-3 record in his first season in Milwaukee. Imagine if the Brewers had that version of Priester right now as a back-of-the-rotation option? They'd be unstoppable. Realistically, that could be the case in 2027. And, again, the vast majority of the roster is under team control and will be back. Plus, a few top prospects are knocking on the door to the majors.

The Brewers have won four straight National League Central titles and yet this is just the beginning. We've been witnessing the golden age of Brewers baseball and there are no signs of the club slowing down. In fact, it is just getting better.