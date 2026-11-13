Jeferson Quero Update Could Be Big for Brewers in 2027

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly got some good news about one of their top prospects.

Matt Trueblood of Brewer Fanatic reported that the Brewers have been granted a fourth option for No. 11 prospect Jeferson Quero.

"Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero will receive a fourth option year in 2027, league sources confirmed," Trueblood wrote. "Quero would have been out of options, but the team gets extra flexibility because of his injury in 2024."

Unpacking The Meaning Of Jeferson Quero's Fourth Option

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero (76) takes batting practice during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, what does this mean and why is it good for the Brewers? Let's break it down.

A player typically has three option years. What this means is that guys on a 40-man roster can be sent down to the minors without putting them on waivers just a few times. Quero has been on the 40-man roster since 2023. But he hasn't been able to make a big impact in the majors just yet. Injuries slowed him down, but he did make his big league debut in 2026, although he played in just one game in the bigs.

It's important to note that if a player is on the 40-man roster but doesn't make an Opening Day roster, they technically have to be optioned. Hence the option years point. A player becomes eligible for a fourth option year if they don't accrue five full seasons before exhausting the three options. So, because of Quero's injury history, it left him eligible for a fourth. This is positive for the organization because it makes it a bit easier from a roster-building standpoint to keep Quero with the organization.

William Contreras is the starter and isn't likely to go anywhere this offseason, despite some speculation. The backup is completely up in the air with Gary Sanchez available in free agency. Bo Naylor was acquired and very well could end up being the replacement for Sanchez, unless Quero ends up being the guy.

In 2025, Quero was the No. 1 overall prospect in the Brewers' farm system to kick off the season. He can really play, when he's healthy. With this fourth option, Milwaukee doesn't necessarily need to rush him to the majors if it doesn't feel like he's ready on Opening Day. Instead, the Brewers essentially have another full year of him and can realistically carry him, Naylor and Contreras all on the 40-man roster without having to make any tough decisions.

Next offseason, that may not be the case. Contreras will be a free agent after the 2027 season and then Quero will be up in the air as well, unless the Brewers have him on the big league roster. At this point, the Brewers are in a great spot and can keep all three easily.