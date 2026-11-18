The Milwaukee Brewers lost a significant piece of the organization already this offseason with Jake Bauers exiting after his magical 2026 breakout and joining the Boston Red Sox on a four-year deal.

Bauers blossomed late. He's 31 years old and broke out during his seventh big league season to the tune of 26 homers and 86 RBIs in 144 games played. It was a great run and it culminated in a World Series title and he won the 2026 National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award. Bauers' breakout came at the perfect time and he earned a significant $58 million payday. It's a move you have to respect. He's going to make more in 2027 than he has throughout his entire playing career to this point, per Spotrac. He was awesome in Milwaukee, but now the Brewers have to pick up the pieces.

On Wednesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke about the loss of Bauers and unsurprisingly nailed his messaging.

"Is it hard losing Jake? Yeah, he was a huge part of that room for the last three years," Murphy said of Bauers. "... I'm excited for Jake and we move on. It isn't all about us. It is about some guys getting rewarded. It happens at different times. Some guys may not get rewarded way after their career. But that whole premise is that you can't forget what we experienced together. 2027 will not be trying to repeat 2026. 2027 will try to be as good as 2027 can be. It's not that we won't stay close to Jake, it's just how life is."

Pat Murphy's Message About Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) greets fans holding the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series parade on the intersection E Mason St and N Jackson St in Milwaukee, on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy talked this morning about the mixed emotions of seeing Jake Bauers sign with the Red Sox👇



“Is it hard losing Jake? Yeah, he was a huge part of that room for the last three years.”



“I’m excited for Jake, and we move on. It isn’t all about us, it is… pic.twitter.com/QjDDMmMZkT — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) November 18, 2026

There's a reason why Murphy is the three-time reigning National League Manager of the Year. He's the best in the business at leading a team. Simply put. The players love him. The fans love him. And he clearly just gets it.

Again, with Bauers with out the door there are certainly mixed feelings. It would've been great to have him in town and try to go and repeat as champions in 2027. But he also got a deal that is excellent for him and his long-term future. When it comes to Murphy, it's clear how much he cares about his players from the way he speaks about them and he sees both sides here. The loss for the Brewers, and the great contract for Bauers.

It certainly doesn't hurt that the Brewers are loaded from a roster perspective and already have multiple options to replace Bauers in the organization. Andrew Vaughn is the most obvious option and Andrew Fischer arguably is the most interesting.

It was great having Bauers in the middle of the lineup, as well as a leader in the clubhouse. He's going to be tough to replace. But if anyone is going to put the team in the best position possible to do so, it's going to be Murphy.