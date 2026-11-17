The Boston Red Sox aren't messing around this offseason, to say the least.

In roughly two weeks, there very likely will be a lockout across Major League Baseball, but the Red Sox are making sure to get the roster in order right now in order to be in the best position possible whenever games are actually played. Signing Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal is the biggest example of this so far. Bauers broke out in 2026 and clearly Boston is betting on that trend continuing.

The Bauers deal was the first major domino of the offseason in general. On Tuesday, the Red Sox unveiled Bauers as a member of the organization and in the process, Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow opened up about why Bauers was the guy for Boston.

"Our interest in Jake is pretty long-standing," Breslow said. "We had scouts who weighed in, our coaches who weighed in, the front office who weighed in, and it became very clear that he was a great for what we were trying to build when we thought about the offensive profile, the fit for our park. I wouldn't say that we went out to try and set the market and act more quickly than any other team. We identified Jake as a great target for us and we wanted to be aggressive in trying to get that across the line."

Craig Breslow says Jake Bauers was their first call and only zoom in the early part of free agency. pic.twitter.com/CGZQGp7k3M — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) November 17, 2026

The Red Sox Made A Good Move

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) greets fans holding the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series parade on the intersection E Mason St and N Jackson St in Milwaukee, on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breslow also acknowledged that Bauers was the first call that Boston made when free agency opened up and the first player that the organization met with via Zoom.

In 2026, Bauers had the best season of his career and parlayed that into the multi-year deal with Boston. But can he maintain the momentum that he built in 2026 with the Brewers? Breslow certainly made the point clear that the Red Sox believe he is here to stay.

"We have a lot of confidence that this is who Jake is and who he will be," Breslow said.

Arguably, the Red Sox are onto something here. It's easy to look at Bauers' career numbers and question the move. Before the 2026 season, he had never hit more than 12 home runs in a season, drove in more than 48 runs in a season or played in more than 117 games. Things changed in 2026. He played in 144 games and broke out with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. So, it's easy to wonder if this was a one-season mirage.

But if you look under the hood, it paints a different picture. Bauers' advanced metrics were excellent in 2026. He was in the 98th percentile in walk rate, 93rd percentile in xwOBA, 94th percentile in hard-hit rate and 91st percentile in batting run value, among many others. There was a lot of red on his Baseball Savant profile in 2025 as well, but he didn't have the same opportunities as he did in 2026. He got an extended look early in the 2026 season with Andrew Vaughn injured and he put it all together. Even when Vaughn returned, Bauers remained an everyday player and it paid off.

With Boston, he's going to consistently be the team's designated hitter, or get some time at first base. He's going to be an everyday player. The opportunity mixed with his advanced metrics should lead to another big year in 2027. Now, of course, things could change. But the Red Sox handed out a perfectly affordable deal to a player with the upside to solve the power problem in the middle of the lineup. Plus, his bat should do well at Fenway Park specifically. All in all, this was a good gamble by Boston.