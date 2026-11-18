The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been splashy so far this offseason, but they have been quietly adding depth to the organization.

Milwaukee's biggest addition of the offseason so far has been veteran reliever Ryan Walker, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants. But Walker hasn't been the only add for the Brewers. Milwaukee re-signed hurler Stiven Cruz and also brought 22-year-old left-handed hurler Ben Moore to town after a stint in the Washington Nationals' organization.

On Tuesday, the Brewers quietly made another depth move and re-signed utility man Jheremy Vargasto to a minor league deal and assigned him to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, per his official MiLB.com profile.

The Brewers Made Another Move

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vargas is a 23-year-old utility man who played in 57 games down in the minors in 2026, including three in Triple-A. In 2026, Vargas got playing time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, right field, left field and as a designated hitter.

That's a lot in just 57 games played. He slashed .196/.306/.261 with one home run, 11 RBIs, seven doubles and 19 runs scored.

This move may not be one that moves the needle for the Brewers right now, but it never hurts to have a guy who can play all over the field so close to the big leagues. It gives a club more roster flexibility, just in case injuries were to pop up. Vargas is someone who can play pretty much everywhere and still is very young at 23 years old.

This is the type of move that the Brewers thrive on. Milwaukee isn't going to go out and hand out some sort of nine-figure deal in free agency and add some sort of game-changer. It's just not the Brewers' style. So, don't expect to see Milwaukee go out and sign someone like Tarik Skubal or Randy Arozarena. Instead, Milwaukee's bread and butter is organizational development and building from within. Vargas has been in the Brewers' organization since 2021 and he has worked his way up through the farm system. He made the jump to Triple-A in 2026 for the first time. Now, he's sticking with the only organization he has called home and will have shot at continuing his trajectory and momentum.

Vargas isn't someone all Brewers may know. But he's a good depth option with Triple-A experience. It wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world if we saw him in the majors at some point in 2027.