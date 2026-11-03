Two Brewers Veterans Elect Free Agency After World Series Run

The Milwaukee Brewers have lost a bit of depth throughout the organization already this offseason since the 2026 World Series came to an end.

Clubs had until Monday to get 40-man rosters into compliance, which led to a wide range of moves around the league. On top of this, option decisions had to be made as well. All in all, it was a busy day for the Brewers, who picked up William Contreras' club option and declined options with Antonio Senzatela and Gary Sanchez, among other decisions. That's not all, though. Milwaukee announced that lefty Jared Koenig cleared waivers and was outrighted down to the minors, but opted to elect free agency as well.

We've made the following transactions pic.twitter.com/7NsGuVuwoF — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 2, 2026

Koenig isn't the only player to elect free agency from Milwaukee over the last week. On Oct. 29, 32-year-old lefty Thomas Pannone also elected free agency from the organization, per his official MLB profile.

Jared Koenig

Jun 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jared Koenig (47) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koenig is a 32-year-old lefty who has pitched in 146 games in the big leagues dating back to 2022. He should find a quick opportunity somewhere this offseason. Koenig made 72 appearances for the Brewers in 2025 and had a 2.86 ERA and a 68-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 66 innings pitched. The year before, he had a 2.47 ERA in 55 appearances and a 63-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 62 innings pitched. He has had clear success in the majors and should be just fine, despite leaving the organization.

The lefty only pitched in nine games in the majors in 2026 and had a 9.00 ERA in seven innings pitched. Still, he's just 32 years old. Expect to see him find a deal in free agency this winter.

Thomas Pannone

Jul 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Thomas Pannone (33) delivers a pitch agains the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pannone is also 32 years old, but has pitched in just 51 games in the majors throughout his big league career dating back to 2018. In 2026, he made one start and allowed two runs in three innings pitched. Before that, he hadn't pitched in a game in the majors since 2023. In 2018 and 2019, he was a consistent presence in the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen. He had a 4.19 ERA in 12 appearances in 2018. In 2019, he made 37 appearances and had a 6.16 ERA in 73 innings pitched.

He pitched in 23 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2026 and had a 4.70 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched. Now, he'll try to find his next opportunity elsewhere.