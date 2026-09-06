Get Excited, Brewers Fans: Milwaukee Has a Star in Andrew Fischer

Andrew Fischer did it again on Saturday, twice.

The young Milwaukee Brewers prospect clubbed two more homers on Saturday night for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers to increase his season total to a historic 46. In the process, Fischer tied former Philadelphia Phillies great Ryan Howard for the most homers in a season down in the minors this century.

Andrew Fischer ties Ryan Howard (2004) for the most homers (46) in a Minor League season this century!



The @Brewers' No. 5 prospect has 8 roundtrippers in his past 9 games for the Double-A @BiloxiShuckers. pic.twitter.com/vrnhRMFSfX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 6, 2026

Andrew Fischer Has Been Incredible

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer throws to first base during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Javik Blake, media relations and broadcaster for the Shuckers, shared a graph on X showing where Fischer stands among the top single-season homers down in the minors. With his 46th long ball of the campaign, Fischer now has hit the fifth-most homers in a season down in the minors since 1963. If he can reach 50 homers before the season comes to an end, he'll move up to No. 3 in the process.

AN UPDATE TO THE UPDATE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pOIR2mCilU — Javik Blake (@javblake8) September 6, 2026

This doesn't happen. What he's doing this seaosn is special, to say the least.

This is Fischer's first full season in professional baseball and yet he already looks like he has the potential to be a legit, game-breaking slugger at the next level. Being in the same conversation as Howard certainly doesn't hurt right now. Howard blasted his 46 homers all the way back in 2004. That year, he actually made his big league debut as well and played in 19 games for the Phillies in the majors. In 2025, he played in 88 games and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award while blasting 22 homers and driving in 63 runs.

In 2006, Howard played in 159 games for Philadelphia and crushed a league-leading 58 homers, while driving in 149 runs. Imagine if the Brewers could have a slugger even close to that in the middle of the order? The Brewers have hit the fewest homers in the league this season (132), and yet they are 88-55 on the season. Power has been the club's only major hole. Fischer looks like he can be the solution.

Most of the Brewers' big league roster is under team control beyond the 2026 season. So, the Brewers should absolutely be up there among the top clubs in baseball next year. If they add Fischer to the mix, they'll be significantly more dangerous than they already are.

Get excited, Brewers fans. Milwaukee lacks power in the majors, but has a historic slugger on the way. Plus, Fischer is just 22 years old. The second he makes the jump to the majors, he's going to be around for a while.