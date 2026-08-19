Brewers' Record-Tying Blowout Win Aided By Mariners Star's Embarrassing Mistake

The Milwaukee Brewers made MLB history on Tuesday night when they routed the Seattle Mariners, 22-0.

The Brewers tied the record for most lopsided shutout win, but it wouldn't have been possible without a slew of errors by the Mariners.

Milwaukee played flawless baseball in the contest, becoming the first team in MLB history to score 20 or more runs, record a shutout with at least 10 strikeouts and commit no errors. Seattle, meanwhile, made four errors, which were its most in seven years.

The most embarrassing of the Mariners' quartet of miscues came in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With one out, the bases loaded and struggling designated hitter Christian Yelich at the plate and Seattle infielder Leo Rivas on the mound, the former NL MVP lifted a fly ball to deep centerfield.

It was plenty far enough to bring in Andrew Vaughn for the Brewers' 20th run, as Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez settled underneath the fly ball for the second out of the frame. Instead of it being a simple sacrifice fly though, Rodriguez lost track of the number of outs and tossed the ball into the stands, believing the inning was over.

"The Brewers are up 22-0 over Seattle, and one of those runs came because Julio Rodríguez caught the second out and threw it into the stands thinking it was the third," MLB.com editorial producer Casey Drottar wrote on Bluesky.

All of the runners advanced two bases, meaning that the Brewers had their 21st run gifted to them.

Christian Yelich Defends Julio Rodriguez's Miscue, 'It Just Happens Sometimes'

Aug 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich -- who won the Major League Baseball Players Association's (MLBPA) Players Trust's Most Valuable Philanthropist award for August on Tuesday -- had a big performance in the victory.

The 34-year-old finished the game 2-for-4 with one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Yelich also defended Rodriguez in the wake of the latter's brain fart.

"You obviously never want to be the guy that does that," Yelich said, according to MLB.com's Zach Sweet. "But it's a long game, you're on defense for a while, and it was kind of chaos there in the last inning with the lineup turning over and all the action going. It just happens sometimes. You lose track of the outs."

Hopefully, for Brewers fans' sake, the team saved some runs for Wednesday night.

Milwaukee will put trade deadline acquisition Dustin May on the bump for Game 2, while Seattle will counter with 2024 All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert.