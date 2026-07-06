Brewers Need a Starter and Red Sox All-Star Would Be Perfect Fit

While the Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is extremely talented, they need one more arm.

Jacob Misiorowski is the best pitcher in the National League right now. He has a 1.47 ERA in 17 starts this season to go along with a league-leading 156 strikeouts already. Kyle Harrison has a 2.82 ERA in 16 starts to go along with an 8-1 record. These two are both pitching at a superstar level.

Brandon Sproat has started to turn a corner, Shane Drohan has been solid in the rotation and the Brewers are just about to get Logan Henderson back in the mix as well. Henderson was great before landing on the Injured List with a back injury. He had a 2.74 ERA in five starts and should be back this week.

The Brewers Should Call Boston

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there's plenty of talent in the Brewers' rotation, the club needs another veteran option with Brandon Woodruff on the Injured List yet again. One thing that was interesting was the fact that ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed Milwaukee among the clubs that are the best fits for Boston Red Sox three-time All-Star Sonny Gray.

"No. 11. Sonny Gray, RHP, Boston Red Sox," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 25 percent. Rest-of-season impact: Moderate. Years of control: A 2027 mutual option for $30 million with a $10 million buyout. ...

"On top of the $10 million or so he'd be owed in salary for the final two months -- around the same as Skubal -- Gray's restructured contract after his trade from St. Louis to Boston includes a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027. ... "Best fits: Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, White Sox."

This is the exact type of thing Milwaukee should consider, even if it's not a perefct fit.

The Red Sox have started to turn a corner of late, which could throw a wrench into the idea of trading veterans away. But if Gray is available, he would be a very intriguing candidate for Milwaukee to consider, right up there with guys like Tarik Skubal or Sandy Alcántara.

Gray looks like a Cy Young Award candidate in the American League right now. He has a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts for Boston this season, to go along with a 10-1 record. He also has had success in the National League Central already as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. The biggest drawback with Gray is the fact that he has the $10 million buyout on his deal for the 2027 season if his $30 million mutual option isn't picked up.

Still, the talent and production are there. He's an innings eater and a 14-year big league veteran. With such a young rotation, he's the exact type of guy Milwaukee needs in the rotation, especially with Woodruff out.