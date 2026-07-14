Brewers-Royals Complete Trade Centered Around Easton McGee

While the Milwaukee Brewers have a few more days before they're going to take the field against the Miami Marlins to kick off the second half of the season, the front office clearly hasn't taken a break.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee agreed to terms on a trade to send 28-year-old veteran hurler Easton McGee to the Kansas City Royals for cash. The Royals announced the trade on X.

"We have acquired RHP Easton McGee from Milwaukee for cash considerations. He has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha," the Royals announced. "RHP Nick Mears has been transferred to the 60-day IL."

Ironically, the Royals announced that Nick Mears was moved to the 60-Day Injured List in the process. The Royals actually acquired Mears from Milwaukee along with Isaac Collins for Ángel Zerpa. Zerpa and Mears are both on the Injured List.

This is the second small-scale move Milwaukee has made over the last week after acquiring Braden Shewmake from the Houston Astros.

For Milwaukee, this trade doesn't move the needle. Milwaukee announced on July 10 that McGee was being designated for assignment after just two appearances in the majors with the club this season. McGee was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Bryse Wilson, who signed with the club. Drew Rom was optioned down to Triple-A the same day.

The Brewers And Royals Swung A Deal On Tuesday

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Easton McGee (50) in the dugout against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player is DFA'd, clubs around the league have some time to place a waiver claim. If a player is not claimed, then the team that DFA'd the player could decide to outright the player to the minors or move on in general. If a player has enough service time, they can refuse an outright assignment.

For the Brewers, the fact that they were able to get anything for McGee is a positive. Clearly, there was interest in him around the league to the point that the Royals felt like they had to give Milwaukee something in return, rather than just simply placing a waiver claim.

McGee pitched in two games for the Brewers in the majors this season and didn't allow a run, but hasn't pitched in the majors since May 1. His first appearance of the season in the big leagues was on April 10 and then his second outing was on May 1. Most of his season has been spent down in Triple-A. He logged a 5.62 ERA in 25 outings with Triple-A Nashville before being designated for assignment and now traded to Kansas City. For Milwaukee, it gets some cash. For the Royals, they get a four-year veteran depth reliever. A win-win.