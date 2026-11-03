Brewers' Trevor Megill Emerges As Early Offseason Trade Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers accomplished what had eluded every other team in franchise history in 2026 as the organization won its first World Series title ever.

It took 57 years to get to this point, but the 2026 Brewers reached the top of the mountain and were the best team in baseball. Now, the offseason is here, and the front office's eyes will quickly turn to 2027. Milwaukee has to balance the celebrations from the 2026 World Series and thinking ahead to build a roster to try to do it again next year. Fortunately, there shouldn't be a ton of turnover this winter, but that doesn't mean there won't be any. For example, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Milwaukee will at least "listen" to trade offers on one of their All-Stars.

"And while William Contreras isn't going anywhere even though he is nearing free agency, the World Series champion Brewers will at least listen on closer Trevor Megill," Passan wrote on Monday.

There has been speculation out there about the idea of Milwaukee potentially listening to offers for Megill, but this is the first example of concrete reporting saying that it will happen.

What Should Milwaukee Do With Trevor Megill?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's going to be an interesting question for Milwaukee this offseason. We've seen the Brewers cut ties with pitchers a year before free agency in the past. That has been the case recently with Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes. Josh Hader also was traded back in 2022. Right now, Megill is in that window. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2027 season and should do well in the open market at that time.

MLB Trade Rumors shared its annual arbitration estimates and projected Megill to earn roughly $8 million in 2027. That would be a raise from $4.7 million in 2026.

Megill is a great pitcher. In 2026, he had a 2.63 ERA in 63 appearances for Milwaukee, to go along with 30 saves. In 2025, he had a 2.49 ERA in 50 games with 30 saves. In 2024, he had a 2.72 ERA in 48 outings with 21 saves. This is a guy you should want to have on your team. But with Megill a year away from free agency, it would make sense for Milwaukee to look around and see what's out there. It's how Megill took over the closer job in the first place. Milwaukee traded Williams away a year before free agency and Megill stepped into the role full-time.

If the Brewers were to trade Megill this offseason, Abner Uribe would be the obvious option to replace him. The only negative to that idea would be Milwaukee potentially using him less than it has in previous years.

On the other hand, this is the first time Milwaukee has come off a World Series title and the offseason is going to be wonky with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire. Over the last few years, it seemed like a guarantee heading into the offseason that Peralta, Williams and Burnes would be moved. With Megill, it doesn't feel like a guarantee.

The Brewers should absolutely listen, but that doesn't mean they should trade him. If a bullpen-needy team makes an offer Milwaukee can't refuse, of course you swing a deal. It's how Milwaukee has built this roster in the first place. If not, then the Brewers could still enter the 2027 season with one of the best bullpens in the game headlined by Megill, Uribe and Aaron Ashby and try to make a run at another title.