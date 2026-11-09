Brewers 'Likely' to Cut Ties With All-Star Pitcher After Four Seasons

The hot stove is about to really heat up around Major League Baseball. Will the Milwaukee Brewers get involved?

On Sunday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on X that he has heard that trade talks about the league are "more advanced" than typical at this point in the year. The Brewers aren't necessarily going to be a team to watch in the trade market to go out and add a star, at least right now. But instead, potentially trading one away. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a column on Monday and pointed to 10 trade candidates to watch, including All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

"The Brewers now have a history of trading away their closers a year from free agency, sending All-Star Josh Hader to San Diego in 2022 and Devin Williams to the Yankees in 2024," Nightengale wrote. "Megill has saved 30 games each of the past two seasons, but the Brewers also have Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby who certainly have the talent to be premier closers. Megill, who’s projected to earn $8 million next year, will definitely be shopped, and likely moved before opening day."

What Should Milwaukee Do?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates after winning Game 5 and World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nightengale took it a step forward and said Megill is "likely" to be on his way out of town this winter. While this is the case, let's break down the idea.

This isn't the first time Megill has been mentioned as a trade chip this offseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Milwaukee will "at least listen." So, multiple insiders around the league have already talked about Megill as a potential trade candidate, which aligns with how Milwaukee has handled players a year away from free agency over the last few years.

If the Brewers actively shop Megill, there should be a market. He had a 2.63 ERA in 63 outings in 2026, to go along with 30 saves. In 2025, he had a 2.49 ERA in 50 appearances with 30 saves. In 2024, he logged a 2.72 ERA in 48 outings with 21 saves. The big difference with Megill, in comparison to Williams, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes is the fact that he's older than they were when they were a year away from free agency. Megill is 32 years old right now. Williams is also 32 years old, but was traded after the 2024 season, so he was closer to 30 years old at the time.

Peralta was 29 years old when he was traded last winter. Burnes is 32 years old now and was traded after the 2023 season. So, while the trade chatter makes sense because Burnes is a year away from free agency, he's on the older side at this point and there's a real chance the return isn't worth breaking up the best bullpen in the game. The chatter will continue and it certainly seems like Megill will be shopped, but a trade shouldn't be considered as a guarantee. If a club doesn't blow Milwaukee away, arguably, it should keep him and simply keep a strength together as it looks to repeat as champions.