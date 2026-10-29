Christian Yelich Speaks As Brewers Capture 1st World Series Title

The Milwaukee Brewers are finally World Series champions.

It took a long time for the Brewers to get to this point and there was plenty of heartbreak along the way. But the journey has finally reached the top of the mountain. No one can take away what the 2026 Brewers just did. Milwaukee entered the 2026 World Series as one of just a few teams who hadn't ever won a title before. That is no longer the case. From here on out, the Brewers will always have a title under their belt. The 2026 team will forever be in the record books. How can you not get romantic about baseball? Think of captain Christian Yelich, for example. When Yelich got to town, the Brewers weren't the contender they are now. Before Yelich arrived, the Brewers had made the playoffs just twice since the club made it all the way to the World Series in 1982 (2008 and 2011).

Yelich was the missing piece and he spoke after Milwaukee finally was able to get over the hump on Wednesday night.

"I don't even know how to describe it," Yelich said. "It's the best feeling ever. All of our fans are here [and] I know the city has waited a long, long time for this. We're so happy to bring it home to them. I can't wait to get back there and celebrate. Man, I wish everyone could experience what this feels like. It feels amazing. I'm so proud of this group of guys."

Christian Yelich Was The Missing Piece

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs past third to score during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's not all, though. He shared a message specifically for the fans.

"We're coming home, baby," Yelich continued. "We can't wait to see you. Can't wait to celebrate. Your support has been everything to us this year. You were incredibly loud in the playoffs. I mean, it was almost a home game here for us in a World Series game, which was insane. We can't wait to get back there and celebrate and enjoy this, baby."

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue

Since Yelich joined the Brewers' organization, things have changed. Again, the Brewers had made the playoffs just two times, dating all the way back to 1982. With Yelich in the organization, Milwaukee has made it to the playoffs in eight of nine seasons and now, has a World Series title under its belt. Yelich came to town and helped to change the culture. Of course, he's not the only guy who has had success in the organization. Him and Brandon Woodruff have been together throughout this entire run. The golden age of the Brewers starts and ends with these two.

On top of Yelich's play on the field, he is the leader in the clubhouse. He's the captain for a reason and that goes far beyond just his play. This is a guy who just simply gets it. While speaking after Milwaukee won the World Series, Yelich made sure to talk about and show love to the longtime voice of the franchise, Bob Uecker. Yelich is a class act, an incredible baseball player, a leader and now, finally, a champion.