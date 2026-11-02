Five Teams Emerge In Brewers' Jake Bauers Free Agency Sweepstakes

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best overall season by a club in Major League Baseball in 2026. On a smaller scale, the Brewers had one of the biggest individual feel-good stories of the season as well.

That is, of course, the breakout performance of first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers. In 2025, Bauers hit seven home runs, drove in 28 runs and batted .235. In 2026, he batted .266 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. It was an incredible season, to say the least. And now he's going to get paid well with free agency coming. It would be great for Milwaukee if he returns, but there will be competition for his services. The market hasn't opened yet, but beyond Milwaukee, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks as potential landing spots in free agency.

Feinsand quoted an anonymous executive and projected a potential price tag for Bauers.

What Should Milwaukee Do?

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) is safe at first base as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) is unable to catch a throw during the twelfth inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He’s still young enough that someone could offer him a three-year deal, though it’s very hard to weigh one year so heavily that he gets $50 million — but I could see it happening," Feinsand wrote.

Currently, Spotrac has Bauers' projected market value at just over $57 million over four years. So, not too far off from what the anonymous executive said. But what does this all mean for Milwaukee? It's clear that the competition is going to be there. Feinsand listed five teams for Bauers, including the Brewers. Competition could lead to a higher price tag than initially expected, if there is a bidding war.

Bauers was a leader for the 2026 Brewers and the organization needed his power in the middle of the lineup. There wasn't a ton of power in Milwaukee's lineup, but Bauers led the way. You have to weigh that vs. the price to bring him in. If he got a three-year, $50 million deal, that would be an annual value of about $16.67 million per year. That would make him the second-highest-paid player on the Brewers in 2027. Based on that, it makes the idea a bit hard to believe.

Maybe that changes. Maybe Bauers takes a discount to come back to Milwaukee. Or, maybe his market never fully develops with a lockout looming. Arguably, something in the range of $35 million over three years would make more sense for Milwaukee. But, again, there is going to be competition. Right now, the hot stove is just starting to turn on. Soon enough, we're going to see movement all over the place.