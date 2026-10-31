Jake Bauers Update Gives Brewers Fans Reason for Optimism

The 2026 World Series — and the parade — are now behind the Milwaukee Brewers. There will be plenty of celebrations to come, but there are also typical offseason decisions to make. Trades have already started across the league and four members of the Brewers have officially entered free agency: Brandon Woodruff, Jake Bauers, JoJo Romero and Dustin May.

Milwaukee is going to have to make decisions on club options for William Contreras and Antonio Senzatela by Monday, as well. Soon enough, we'll start to see players around the league signing deals. For the Brewers, the biggest questions in free agency center on Bauers and Woodruff. It would be a pretty big shock if Woodruff didn't return if he pitches in 2027. Bauers, on the other hand, is going to get paid. But ESPN's David Schoenfield gave Brewers fans some hope in a recent column and said to look for Milwaukee to "make a run" at bringing him back.

"Best fit: Milwaukee Brewers," Schoenfield wrote. "Normally, a breakout season from a 30-year-old would scream 'fluke,' and that player wouldn't draw much interest in free agency -- but that won't be the case with Bauers. ... With Vaughn due to make more than $8 million in arbitration, it's unlikely the Brewers would both sign Bauers and bring Vaughn back — and by the postseason, Bauers was playing every day anyway with Vaughn relegated to the bench.

Where Will Jake Bauers Be In 2027?

Oct 30, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers fans cheer Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers during a parade in downtown Milwaukee. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bauers' track record is limited enough that he shouldn't be priced out of Milwaukee. Look for the Brewers to make a run at re-signing him and then trading Vaughn."

The 2026 Brewers were nearly perfect. They broke franchise records all over the place and won the first World Series title in team history. In a perfect world, the exact same roster would still be in town in 2027. But that's unfortunately not going to be the case, so we do have to think about the guy who will not be back.

Right now, Spotrac has Bauers' market value projected to be just over $57 million across four seasons. Vaughn is estimated to earn $8.5 million in arbitration by MLB Trade Rumors. As Schoenfield pointed out, it would be a surprise if the Brewers had both salaries on the books in 2027. Vaughn isn't going to be non-tendered. Or, at least, that would be a shock.

Bauers had a breakout year in 2026. He hit 26 home runs and drove in 86 runs in 144 games played. Plus, he was the NLCS MVP. Plus, he was a leader in the clubhouse. Arguably, the Spotrac market projection should be considered a little high as well. If the price is a bit lower, Milwaukee absolutely should bring him back. If that leads to Vaughn being moved, that would be unfortunate. But Bauers was too important to the 2026 Brewers to lose right now.