The Milwaukee Brewers already have lost one significant piece this offseason in free agency and it sounds like there is significant interest out there in the open market in another one.

Jake Bauers left the organization and agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. Bauers earned his big payday and Milwaukee fortunately is still in a very good spot at first base, even with him no longer in the organization. Like Bauers, lefty reliever JoJo Romero should do well for himself in free agency as well, especially after recording a 1.13 ERA in seven playoff appearances en route to the 2026 World Series.

Romero's market already is heating up and MLB Network's Jon Morosi pointed to five teams to watch for the 30-year-old.

"There’s early interest in the left-handed relief market at the GM Meetings," Morosi wrote. "Sources say the Mariners, Phillies, Nationals, Royals, and Cardinals are among the teams engaged."

The Brewers Should Be Watching The JoJo Romero Sweepstakes

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jojo Romero (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morosi followed and specifically mentioned Romero and Alex Vesia for these five clubs.

If the Brewers were to lose Romero in free agency, they'd still be just fine in the bullpen. Milwaukee's bullpen is loaded and there are options down in the minors that can replace him. Plus, there's a lot of offseason left and Milwaukee has plenty of time to add, if it sees fit. The Brewers already have added a piece in veteran Ryan Walker.

If Romero does leave and chooses one of these five teams mentioned by Morosi, the best-case scenario would be if he lands with either the Mariners or the Royals. Both are in the American League and neither made the playoffs in 2026. The Nationals aren't much of a threat in the National League right now, so Romero landing in Washington wouldn't hurt Milwaukee much.

Either the Phillies or the Cardinals would be the worst-case scenario. The Phillies are a legit threat in the National League and could be a team that Milwaukee has to get through next year in order to make another deep run in the playoffs. The Cardinals don't necessarily fit that description right now, but the bullpen was their biggest weakness in 2026 and they are one of the Brewers' biggest rivals in the National League Central. So, of course, you'd never hope for your rival to add a legit, high-leverage piece, like Romero.

For the Brewers, they're going to be very good either way. But the Romero market is something to monitor.