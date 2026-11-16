Cardinals Reunion Candidate to Monitor Closely in Free Agency

If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan hoping that the organization will bring JoJo Romero back to town this offseason, don't give up hope yet.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch initially reported that the Cardinals are interested in a reunion with Romero. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the interest is mutual. But no deal has been signed. On Sunday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi added more fuel to the rumors, though.

"Keep an eye on JoJo Romero and Alex Vesia with this group of suitors," Morosi said in reference to a previous tweet of his in which he mentioned the Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals. "The relief pitching market should continue moving this week after the [Evan Phillips], [Emilio Pagan] and [Tim Hill] agreements. "

The Cardinals Should Bring JoJo Romero Back

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts after the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have already added one left-handed option this offseason in the form of Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox. But St. Louis needs another high-leverage lefty and Romero logged a 3.07 ERA in 216 total appearances as a member of the organization from 2022 through 2026. Plus, he was excellent down the stretch for the Milwaukee Brewers after the trade deadline and was a key cog in the club's bullpen en route to the World Series.

Romero has had success in St. Louis and now has high-leverage playoff experience to bring to town, which doesn't hurt at all.

If the Cardinals are unable to bring Romero to town, Vesia would be a good second option. Vesia is 30 years old and logged a 2.64 ERA and a 74-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 58 innings pitched. Vesia made 72 total appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Overall, he has a 2.87 career ERA in seven total big league seasons. The lefty spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers and has multiple World Series rings under his belt.

In 2026, the Cardinals' bullpen was the club's biggest weakness that held the organization back from being a serious contender for a playoff spot. St. Louis finished the regular season with a 77-85 record. If the bullpen was even average, there's an argument that this club would've been at least a .500 team. St. Louis finished the season 20th in the league with a 4.40 ERA. The Cardinals also finished tied for third in blown saves with 30.

Bringing Romero back for the entire season would be a step in the right direction, but the Cardinals need more. Even if St. Louis can sign Romero, the club will still need a righty. Fortunately, there's a lot of offseason left.