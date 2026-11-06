Four Threats Surface as Competition for Brewers' Jake Bauers

Jake Bauers couldn't have picked a better time to have the very best season of his professional career. The 2026 season was exactly that for Bauers. He transformed himself from a role player, to a legit middle-of-the-order bat and led the 2026 World Series champs in homers throughout the regular season.

The Milwaukee Brewers were fortunate to have him in 2026, but he's not guaranteed to stick around with the organization beyond that. Bauers is out there in free agency and could sign with a team at any moment. The Brewers have already taken a step towards trying to retain him. Milwaukee tendered the qualifying offer to Bauers, which would pay him over $23 million in 2027 if accepted. If he declines and signs elsewhere, the Brewers would get a draft pick back. The best-case scenario would be Milwaukee getting its slugger back. But he's already a popular name in free agency. The Athletic's Tim Britton, Johnny Flores Jr. and Chad Jennings actually mentioned four teams for Bauers, and didn't include Milwaukee.

"In case you hadn't heard all October, Bauers came out of retirement to obtain health insurance for his expecting wife," Britton, Flores and Jennings wrote. "He made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, then proceeded to hit a team-leading 26 home runs during the regular season before carrying that performance into October, where he won NLCS MVP honors. Now, at 31, he has set himself up nicely for potentially a major payday. ... Best fits: [Arizona Diamondbacks], [Cleveland Guardians], [Minnesota Twins], [San Diego Padres]."

The Brewers Will Have Competition

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) is unable to catch a throw during the twelfth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers were to lose Bauers to anyone, it would be tough for the organization. Now, again, the organization would get a draft pick back. But that wouldn't make up for the loss of Bauers. Offensively, he helped to carry the load. In 2026, he batted .266 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs and was a leader in the clubhouse.

Of these four teams mentioned by The Athletic, the worst-case scenario for Milwaukee would be if Bauers landed with the Padres. San Diego won 91 games in 2026. The Padres already are a threat to the Brewers at the top of the National League. If the Padres not only got better, but hurt Milwaukee in the process by taking Bauers, that would be bad news.

The Twins aren't much of a threat right now. Adding Bauers would make them better, but still, they aren't much of a threat in Milwaukee's quest to go back-to-back.

There's no denying the fact that there's interest in Bauers out there. It will be hard to replace Bauers if the slugger goes elsewhere.