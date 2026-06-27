‘I Slipped a Little Bit:' Jacob Misiorowski Thinks He Has More After 105.5 MPH Fastball

At this point, it seems like Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski finds a way to shock the baseball world each time he takes the mound.

It's important to note that Misiorowski is in his first full season in the majors. Last year, he began the campaign down in the minors and didn't get promoted until June 12, 2025 against the St. Louis Cardinals. That day, he looked special as he pitched five no-hit innings against one of the club's biggest rivals. His best start of the 2026 season came one year later, to the date, on June 12, 2026, against the Philadelphia Phillies. That day, he pitched a complete game shutout and struck out 15 batters while allowing just one base hit. He didn't walk anyone that day either.

He was an All-Star last year and has taken a massive step forward. Being an All-Star should be the least of his accolades this season. He should start the All-Star Game and should be considered the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award. He has been that good all year. He has been almost untouchable and each start is appointment viewing. Either he sets a new record for the fastest pitch by a starter in the pitch tracking era (since 2008), or he simply dominates. Sometimes he has done both things in the same game.

Jacob Misiorowski Is The Best Pitcher In Baseball Right Now

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

On Friday, he did both. He pitched six innings against the Chicago Cubs and held them in check while allowing just one run. On top of this, Misiorowski tossed the third-fastest pitch in league history (and fastest by a starter) at 105.5 miles per hour.

105.5 MPH FROM JACOB MISIOROWSKI 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjvkdc7iWE — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2026

It was yet another incredible showing by the 24-year-old and he made a point after the game that he thinks there's more in the tank. He shared that he actually slipped a bit on the 105.5 miles per hour pitch.

"I actually heard it from Sproater after I was done," Misiorowski said of the record-breaking pitch. "It's cool. I think I slipped a little bit on that pitch. I think that was the one I saw on the board that said 105. You know, I think I have a little bit more."

Jacob Misiorowski says he slipped on the pitch that was 105.5 MPH tonight👇



“I think I got a little bit more.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/7clwIECY1q — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) June 27, 2026

How about that? Again, he is tied now for the third-fastest pitch in recorded big league history. The record is currently held by Aroldis Chapman, who threw a pitch at 105.8 miles per hour back in 2010. That record certainly could be within reach for Misiorowski, especially because he slipped when tossing the 105.5 miles per hour one.

What he's been able to do this season has been special. If you're a Brewers fan, enjoy the ride. He's only 24 years old. He should get even better.