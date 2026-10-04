Star outfielder Jackson Chourio has been one of the Milwaukee Brewers' most impactful players this season, and he kept up the momentum in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Brewers went down 2-0 early in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, but all it took was one swing from Chourio to bring things back to a draw, as the 22-year-old mashed a 420-foot home run in the bottom of the third inning. Chourio's home run was already his fifth postseason jack despite his age, and it was a blistering 113.3 mph, the hardest-hit home run of his young career.

All-Star catcher William Contreras gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run, which ended up being the deciding factor in the game. Milwaukee leads San Diego 1-0 in the series after its Game 1 victory.

With Milwaukee consistently reaching the postseason every season since 2023, Chorio has already piled up plenty of playoff experience, and he broke franchise history with his game-tying home run against San Diego. This snapped a tie with Orlando Arcia and Prince Fielder for the most postseason home runs in Brewers history.

Chourio is Milwaukee's all-time postseason home run leader

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to becoming the Brewers' all-time leader in postseason home runs, Chourio tied Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto for the most postseason home runs by a player before turning 23.

Most postseason home runs before turning 23:



Jackson Chourio: 5

Kyle Schwarber: 5

Juan Soto: 5 https://t.co/YxF43yPbzC — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 4, 2026

Chourio joins elite company with Schwarber and Soto. The 22-year-old has put together the best season of his three-year career this season, slashing .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs and 75 runs batted in, and setting career highs in hits, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Though the Brewers scored 832 runs this season, the second-most in the league, they hit the second-fewest home runs, and their lack of power was definitely a cause for concern heading into the postseason. Milwaukee has played a small-ball style of baseball all year. Despite their success, it gets increasingly difficult to string consecutive hits against the league's best pitchers during the postseason, so having players like Chourio and Contreras step up and hit the long ball goes a long way.

Chourio has been one of the Brewers' top batters all season, and the team will need him to maintain his high level of play if they want any chance of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982.